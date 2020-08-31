Return to in-person learning: Science Hill student prepares to go back to the classroom

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- One family who chose to have their daughter go back to the classroom says they made the decision for more than just the learning aspect.

“I’m excited to see people who I haven’t been able to see because of all this, and I’m definitely excited to learn in the classroom because I find it a lot easier than learning online,” said Hannah Dawson, a freshman at Science Hill High School.

Dawson has been attending classes online since the school year began.

It’s not just a change for the students, but for the parents as well.

“As a mom, it’s stressful just because I work,” explained Hannah’s mom Jannifer Dawson.

Monday will be Hannah’s first day back in the classroom, which was a mutual decision for the entire family.

“I don’t really have any fears,” said Jannifer. “I’ve been in health care for almost 20 years, so for me she knows she’s been around it for all these years. She knows what she needs to do.”

Hannah said, “Just to keep my mask up and wash my hands. Make sure I do everything I need to do, and focus on myself, not other people, and just stay away from other people.”

Under a plan approved by the Johnson City Board of Education, students in grades 7-12 will go to school two days per week and participate in remote learning the other three days.

“They have kids on the school board; they have kids who are going back to school also,” explains Jannifer. “So for me if they feel comfortable with it, why shouldn’t I?”

The Dawsons say going back is crucial, especially for the socialization aspect.

“I feel like mentally it’s draining to be home all the time, so it would be easier for me to be back there,” said Hannah.

Students will be required to wear masks in classrooms if they can’t be separated by six or more feet.

Masks will also be required during transition times between classes.