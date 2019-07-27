Ready… set… shop! Tennesseeans take part in first day of tax free weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Back to school shoppers are taking advantage of Tennessee’s Tax Free weekend, which is now underway.

The popular three day event kicks off the last Friday of July each year and gives shoppers deals on clothing, school supplies and computers, all without having to pay any sales tax.

Summer’s Black Friday is in full force.

“Get in early. That way you can make sure sizes and also that we offer selections online as well, lookng for different colors and sizes, styles that we may not carry at this location We’re available to ship to the house for free,” Academy operations manager, Graham Fair said.

Academy has deals for the athletic person in your houseold you cannot ignore.

“My son wanted a Nike backpack and so I knew Academy carried that brand,” shopper Crystal Dyer said at Academy. “My second son plays football so this gave us an opportunity to get some equipment that he needed for the upcoming season as well.”

What if you are looking for a completely different style that is not in stores?

“We’re actually able to order that in store for them. They ship to the house for free,” Fair said. “Also, refundable, if they have any issues, we can take care of that here.”

There is also something for the avid online shoppers.

Fair said, “They run flash promos online, occasionally. $10 off of $50 and $20 off $100. That rolls through the 27th so they can get additional deals online and we accept that coupon as well.”

Folks who are looking school or office supplies should not stray away from Office Depot.

“The doorbusters are the 4-pack Clorox wipes. They’re only $4.99. We’ve got crayons three for $.99. We have spiral notebooks for $.10,” Office Depot general manager, Tonya Pittman said.

Five percent of each purchase goes to their school of choice.

Pittman said, “Don’t stress out. It’s Okay. My team is very well-trained. Just let the stress fall away. We will actually shop for you if you want us to, just give us the list. We’ll take a kid and let them pick out the color.”

“Since we’re both teachers,we like to get things for their teachers because we know that everything can help out,” shopper, Dorothy Austin said, at Office Depot.”It’s a great time to take advantage of the tax free.”

There is also something for those leaving the bird’s nest.

“Dormroom apparel, young men’s juniors. Big and tall sizes. Plus sizes,” JCPenney general manager, John Wright said.

If you come across a lower price online, JCPenney will match it in store.

Wright said, “Shorts $5.99. we’ve got tshirts $7.99. Athletic shoes that are normally on sale like Nike. Those are on sale now. Some of them up to 40% off.”

“We do this every year. We do it once a year,” shopper Steven Engerson said, at JCPenney. “We look forward to the price, the clearance sales. The markdowns. The things that are actually on sale for our kids.”

Tennessee’s tax-free weekend ends Sunday, July 28 at 11:59 p.m.

Virginia’s tax-free weekend will take place next weekend, August 2 through 4. School supplies and clothing, as well as emergency preparedness and some energy smart items will be tax free.

