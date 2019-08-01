Lake Ridge Elementary teachers prepare for upcoming school year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Summer is almost over for thousands of school kids in the Tri-Cities region.

Teachers at Johnson City’s Lake Ridge Elementary were hard at work Wednesday decorating and setting up their classrooms.

Educators we spoke with said they are looking forward to the new school year.

“We’re excited that they’re gonna be walking through the doors and we want it to be a place where they feel at home and a place where they want to learn,” said 3rd-grade teacher Kami Preston.

“We worked really hard, especially in Kindergarten,” teacher Sara Overbay told us. “We have to create spaces and so we’ve been working hard on our classrooms.”

Lake Ridge students will begin the new school year on Monday, August 5.