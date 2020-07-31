First tax-free weekend in Tennessee starts Friday

TENNESSEE (WJHL)- Friday is the first day of the the first tax-free weekend in Tennessee.

This year, Tennessee has two tax-free weekends; one runs from July 31 through August 2 and the second tax-free weekend will be August 7 through August 9.

The Tennessee General Assembly has approved the two separate tax free weekends for this year and has added several additional items to be tax exempt this year.

The first weekend will focus on back to school items like clothing, electronics, school and art supplies.

The second tax-free weekend will focus on restaurants.

School is going to look different this year as both teachers and students focus on social distancing and less time in the classroom.

Tax-free weekend will also look different for a lot of shoppers as online shopping, in-store and curbside pickup have been highly encouraged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

•Clothing, school and art supplies $200 or less.

•Clothing, school and art supplies $200 or less.

•Computers, Tablets, smartphones, electronic readers, Televisions & video game consoles $3,000 or less

Whether you are shopping online or in stores here is a list of items that are tax exempt:

$200 or less

Clothing

Shoes

School and art supplies

Binders

Books

Backpacks

Crayons

Paper

Pens

Pencils

Rulers

Glazes/clay/paints

Drawing pads

Artist paintbrushes

$3,000 or less

Computers

Tablets

Smartphones

Electronic readers

Televisions

Video game consoles

Best Buy says when it comes to electronics, they are making sure customers are able to test out the products before they buy, and the company has extra cleaning measures in place.

“We’re definitely still allowing that and still encouraging customers to do so. Every associate after they assisted customers in a certain area, the different area that the customer has interacted with and they demo we go through and sanitize those areas as soon as they’re done,” said Ed Zabel, the Assistant Store Manager at the Best Buy location on Peoples Street in Johnson City.

If you decide to go to the store this weekend instead of doing your shopping online, remmber that all Northeast Tennessee counties have a mask mandate.

A lot of people are expected to do their shopping online- but if you do decide to go into the stores remember ALL Northeast Tennessee counties have a mask mandate.

Many stores have their own mask and social distancing requirements as well.

Best Buy is one of those stores requiring masks for all customers.

They are also taking extra precautions with their employees with doing daily health screenings according to Zebel.

“Our employees go through a health and safety check every morning when they come through the building. Make sure that they haven’t been anywhere that they might’ve been exposed and check our temperatures and things of that nature,” Zebel said.

Items that are NOT tax exempt are as followed:

Jewelry

Handbags

Sports and recreational equipment

Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs

Individually purchased software

Printer supplies

Household appliances

Some places like Academy Sports are placing special discounts on items that are not tax expempt.

Academy Sports + Outdoors will have the following discounts:

25% off select Nike footwear, apparel, and backpacks

25% off select Under Armour apparel

Up to 25% off select footwear from brands like Under Armour, Asics, New Balance, and Puma

25% off Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour backpacks and lunch kits

25% off select men’s, woman’s, and kids athletic apparel and footwear

Deals on cleats, mouth guards, receiver gloves and other football equipment

Those discounts will last until Sunday.

For more information on select store discounts it is suggested you visit the store website.

You can also find more details on Tennessee’s tax free weekend here.

As for Virginia’s tax-free weekend, it is scheduled for August 7 through August 9.