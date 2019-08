ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cloudland High School’s “Blessing Closet” is now open.

School officials say they are still working on clothing, hangers, hygiene donations, and also some “beautification” things to add to the closet (mirrors, rugs, etc).

The closet is being used as a way to give back to child in need of supplies and hygiene items.

You can contact the school at (423) 772-5300 for more details on how to donate or if you know a student in need.