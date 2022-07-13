(Our Auto Expert) — If you’re getting ready to buy a new vehicle, you probably have a list of things that are important to you. The size, the technology, the safety, the cost, and does it have room and all the amenities for you and your family? Well, the 2022 Nissan Rogue might be a good choice for you.

Let’s go over some of the cool things that it comes with. First of all, let’s talk about cost, starting at around $27,000. Going all the way to $37,00 for the Platinum Edition is a good price.

Let’s talk about how much it’s going to cost in fuel economy. This has a three-cylinder engine, which is kind of incredible. It’s a 1.5 variable compression turbo, a lot of technical speak meaning that it’ll get 33 miles a gallon. Gas prices are high, which means you won’t pay as much for gas.

Let’s talk about some of the cool technology. Now, check this out. There is a little button on each back door. Imagine that you’ve got a couple of kids and the cars locked.

Do you want to get it unlocked? You can press this back door button, and it unlocks all the doors in the car, not just the ones on the front. So that means that the kids can get in the car by pressing that button if you have the key and you’re standing next to them,

Let’s talk about the displays. First of all, three of them are upfront. There is a 10.8-inch heads-up display, taking a lot of stress off the driver. There is a 12.3-inch gauge cluster, which is absolutely brilliant and gives you a fully customizable gauge display. And then there is a big touch screen in the middle of the dash, which is floating, convenient, and it looks really good.

It has just over 200 horsepower, and I will tell you it is perfect for the entire family. They’ve done an awful lot with the 2022 Rogue with fuel economy, technology and family convenience.