Ringbrothers may be best known for its show-stopping muscle cars, but the Wisconsin company isn’t afraid to try its hand with models not normally associated with the custom car world.

It turned up to the 2023 SEMA show this week with several builds, and one of them was based on a 1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II. It’s been christened the Ringbrothers Paramount, and it combines the opulence of a modern Rolls-Royce with the muscle of a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 from the General Motors parts bin.

The engine is the same LT4 V-8 that debuted in the C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, rated here at 640 hp. It sits in a custom chassis with 10-gauge steel boxed frame rails, and sends its power to the rear wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission, a carbon-fiber driveshaft, and a Ford 9-inch rear end. The chassis rides on a custom suspension complete with Fox coilovers at each corner, plus 18-inch wheels from EVOD Industries featuring gyro center caps to ensure the Rolls-Royce logo remains upright. Ringbrothers also installed a 1.3-inch splined front sway bar with C6 Corvette end links.

Unlike many of its builds, Ringbrothers kept the original body stock. However, the body was stripped to its bare metal and restored to ensure even the smallest of imperfections were removed.

Ringbrothers Paramount 1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II Ringbrothers Paramount 1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II Ringbrothers Paramount 1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II

The focus of the build instead was placed on the interior, which makes sense for a Rolls-Royce. Custom-built floor pans increase interior space front and rear, and the divider between the front and rear seats has been removed to add to the open feel of the cabin. Custom leather trim, wood paneling, and machined billet switchgear all enhance the bespoke feel. Ringbrothers also installed its own take on Rolls-Royce’s current Starlight headliner. Over 1,000 LEDs were hand-sewn into the headliner to create the feeling of the night sky in the cabin.

According to Ringbrothers, the build took approximately 3,400 hours to complete.

Ringbrothers also presented at the SEMA show a custom 1969 Dodge Charger and 1965 Ford Mustang convertible. The former is known as the Ringbrothers Tusk and packs 1,000 hp.

