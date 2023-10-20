Lucid’s follow up to the groundbreaking Air sedan, the Gravity SUV, will debut on Nov. 16 at the 2023 Los Angeles auto show, the California EV startup announced on Thursday via social media.

The start of production will follow in late 2024, the company added. The timing points to the Gravity arriving as a 2025 model in the U.S.

Lucid previously announced a November debut for the Gravity, and has shown photos of a camouflaged prototype testing. The prototype photos, plus previously released teaser shots, indicate the Gravity will feature similar styling to the Air sedan, whose platform it will share.

That platform is a modular design known as LEAP (Lucid Electric Advanced Platform). It supports outputs of more than 1,200 hp and range estimates of more than 500 miles in the Air. No specs for the Gravity have been revealed, but Lucid said it will offer more range than any electric SUV on the market today.

Teaser for Lucid Gravity debuting at 2023 Los Angeles auto show

That’s impressive as the Gravity is a midsize SUV that will offer buyers seating for up to seven, split over three rows. Buyers will also be able to choose a two-row option with five seats or a three-row option with six seats, where the second row gets two individual seats that recline.

The Gravity will also feature a glass roof, like the Air, and Lucid has confirmed the SUV will come with a next-generation digital dash with the company’s latest user interface and automated driver-assist technologies.

Production will take place at the same plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, where the Air is built. It’s possible production of semi knocked-down (partially assembled) examples will also be handled in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Lucid recently opened a second plant.

Lucid plans to start the reservation process for the Gravity following the L.A. debut. The company hasn’t provided any indication on pricing, though it’s likely the Gravity will launch with its more expensive grades, similar to what Lucid did with the Air. The Air was launched in 2020 but its entry-level Pure RWD grade, which starts at $77,400, before destination, was only launched this month.

