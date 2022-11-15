California’s Lucid has delivered the first example of its Air Touring, while confirming important details of this new version of its electric luxury sedan.

In a press release confirming the start of deliveries, Lucid said further development has reduced the coefficient of drag (Cd) of new Air models to 0.197, which the company claims is a record for production cars. It puts the Air slightly ahead of the Tesla Model S and Mercedes-Benz EQS, both at around 0.20. The Lightyear 0 claims a 0.175 Cd, but it hasn’t started production yet and will be built in much lower volumes.

Slotting below the base Air Pure and Air Grand Touring models Lucid had already been building, the Air Touring has a 620-hp dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain enabling 0-60 mph in a factory-estimated 3.4 seconds.

Lucid Air Stealth Look

Range hasn’t been EPA-confirmed, but Lucid estimates 425 miles from its 18-module Long-Range Battery Pack. At 4.62 miles per kwh, Lucid says the Air Touring matches the Grand Touring model’s efficiency at a lower price point—one that at present more directly matches up versus the Tesla Model S. The Touring starts at $108,900 with the $1,500 destination charge, compared to $155,500 for the Grand Touring.

That also works out to more range than the 405-mile maximum of the Tesla Model S, on what is likely a smaller battery pack than the 95-kwh usable-capacity Model S pack. For now, pricing for a non-Plaid comes in slightly lower than the Air Touring at $109,190.

Lucid also confirmed a 410-mile range for the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Air Pure, which is even better than the 406 miles anticipated up until now, along with a 3.8-second 0-60 mph time. Lucid started building these cars in September and aims to introduced a single-motor rear-wheel-drive version in 2023. Pricing starts at $88,900 with destination. All-wheel drive is a $5,500 option, bringing the price up to $94,400.

Lucid Air Stealth Look

Completing the lineup is the Air Sapphire, which Lucid claims is the most powerful sedan in the world, with an output of over 1,200 hp from a tri-motor powertrain. That will get the Sapphire from 0-60 mph in 1.89 seconds, 0-100 mph in 3.87 seconds, and to a top speed of 205 mph, Lucid claims. Unveiled in August, Lucid said the Sapphire is now undergoing final tuning, with production scheduled to start in the first half of 2023.

Lucid has faced a slow ramp-up due to supply-chain issues that have affected the entire auto industry. In August it halved its 2022 production estimate to between 6,000 and 7,000 cars, but there’s still no shortage of orders and interest from customers.

In addition to ramping up Air production, Lucid has begun rolling out a promised home charging station. It began taking orders last month, claiming the home charger will add up to 80 miles of charge in an hour.

