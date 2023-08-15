Lamborghini took to X (formerly Twitter) late on Monday to post a teaser shot of its electric vehicle prototype set for debut on Aug. 18.

The prototype’s reveal will take place at one of the events of 2023 Monterey Car Week currently underway in California, and where Lamborghini plans some 60th anniversary celebrations.

The production version won’t be launched until 2028. It won’t be a supercar or SUV but rather a new body style, a grand tourer with 2+2 seating to serve as a fourth model line for the brand.

Lamborghini has been down the 2+2 route before with cars such as the Espada, a model that will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2028.

X post by Lamborghini made on Aug. 14, 2023

The automaker also came close to launching a modern 2+2 last decade, which it previewed with 2008’s Estoque concept. The roof and shoulder lines of the EV prototype seen in the teaser look very similar to those on the Estoque, perhaps hinting the EV will be styled like that earlier design.

During April’s 2023 New York auto show, Lamborghini Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Federico Foschini told Motor Authority the EV will have at least 300 miles of range and comfy rear seats big enough for adults.

No further details have been released, including what platform the EV will use. Lamborghini is likely to adopt a modular design from its Volkswagen Group parent, possibly the SSP Sport platform being developed by Porsche. The platform has been confirmed for a three-row flagship SUV from Porsche due around 2027, and may also underpin Bentley’s first EV due in 2026.

Though it’s yet to be confirmed, there are rumors Lamborghini will add a second EV in 2029, specifically an SUV serving as a direct replacement for the Urus.

