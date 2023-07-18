Mercedes-Benz redesigned the GLC-Class compact crossover for the 2023 model year, and on Tuesday the automaker revealed a pair of performance variants developed by the AMG skunkworks.

The performance variants are the latest versions of AMG’s GLC 43 and GLC 63 nameplates, both of which are set to arrive exclusively with electrified 4-cylinder powertrains. The AMG GLC 43 arrives early next year as a 2024 model, and it will be followed by the AMG GLC 63 later in the year as a 2025 model. Pricing information hasn’t been announced.

The powertrains are the same found in the related AMG models based on the C-Class sedan, and the GLC 63 sees the addition of the S E Performance tag to signify AMG’s most potent hybrid technology.

In the GLC 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid, a peak output of 671 hp is generated from a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with an electric-aided turbocharger and mild-hybrid system up front and a single electric motor at the rear of the vehicle. That’s over 200 hp more than what the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 delivered in the outgoing GLC 63 S and it results in the electrified compact SUV sprinting to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and on to a governed top speed of 171 mph, according to Mercedes.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance

However, there’s more to the story than those numbers suggest. The powertrain is designed to deliver power and torque where it is needed. For example, the rear electric motor is able to deliver its full torque in an instant to help off-the-line acceleration. Thanks to a 6.1-kwh battery pack, the SUV is also able to drive on electric power alone for short distances. The 400-volt battery is similar to the batteries used in Formula 1, enabling it to deliver high power outputs and recharge quickly, thanks in part to direct cooling of the cells.

Also adding to driving experience is a fully variable mechanical all-wheel-drive system, rear-wheel steering, and a quick-shifting 9-speed automatic transmission.

There is a weight penalty for all of this technology. Mercedes hasn’t mentioned a curb weight but the figure is likely to be higher than the 4,654 pounds of the C 63 S E Performance sedan. One advantage of the added weight of the electrified system is better weight distribution compared to only the V-8 in the outgoing generation.

Things are much simpler in the GLC 43. The compact SUV has the same 2.0-liter turbo-4 and mild-hybrid combo found in the C 43 sedan. The setup also features an electric-aided turbocharger and mild-hybrid system, though the turbocharger is much smaller compared to the one in the GLC 63 S E Performance.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43

Peak output is 416 hp, which is routed to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. The combination is good for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.7 seconds and a governed top speed of 155 mph, according to Mercedes.

When it comes to handling, both vehicles feature a steel spring suspension with adaptive dampers, as well as speed-sensitive steering and the aforementioned rear-wheel-steering system. The GLC 63 S E Performance also features standard active roll stabilization.

Stopping power comes from powerful brake packages, with four-piston fixed calipers used at the front wheels on the GLC 43 and six-piston fixed calipers on the GLC 63 S E Performance. In both cases, single-piston floating calipers are used at the rear wheels.

Both vehicles also benefit from unique grille and fascia designs to further separate them from the regular GLC-Class fleet. The GLC 63 S E Performance is yet further differentiated thanks to square-shaped exhaust tips (round tips are used on the GLC 43) and a rear diffuser.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance

Inside, there are premium touches like nappa leather, grippy sport seats, and AMG-branded pedals and floor mats. Unique AMG graphics also appear in the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Mercedes’ latest GLC-Class Coupe is also set to receive GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance variants, though the automaker hasn’t said when these additional body styles will arrive. It’s likely they will be available as 2025 models.

Related Articles