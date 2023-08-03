Acura will use this month’s 2023 Monterey Car Week as the backdrop for the debut of its first electric vehicle, the 2024 ZDX mid-size SUV.

The annual event held in California was also where Acura first previewed the ZDX with its Precision EV concept a year ago.

The covers will come off the production model on Aug. 17, Acura announced on Thursday, though sales aren’t due to start until early next year. Both a regular ZDX and sporty ZDX Type S are planned.

Acura has provided a glimpse of the ZDX in a teaser video, and our own spy shots of prototypes leave little to the imagination.

Underpinning the ZDX will be General Motors’ Ultium platform and battery technology set. GM will also build the ZDX for Acura. GM has a similar deal with Honda for the 2024 Prologue electric SUV.

Acura hasn’t mentioned powertrain specs, but the ZDX should offer similar performance to the Ultium-based Cadillac Lyriq, which will share its Spring Hill, Tennessee plant with the ZDX. This means buyers can look forward to roughly 100 kwh of battery capacity and around 340 hp from a single electric motor. Expect more power for the ZDX Type S, likely from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. Range should start around 300 miles.

Acura has confirmed the ZDX will have built-in Google apps and services, as well as Bang & Olufsen audio. For the interior, Acura is likely to go with a single panel integrating both a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen. The same design was featured in the Precision EV concept.

The ZDX will also be sold exclusively online, which Acura plans to do for all future EVs. The shift to EVs has led other automakers to reevaluate how they sell cars, although most plan to retool existing franchised dealerships instead of shifting to online sales.

