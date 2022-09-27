The 2023 Infiniti QX50 adds a new Sport trim level with a model-specific front end, dark-painted 20-inch wheels, and gloss black trim for the new model year.

On Tuesday, Infiniti said in addition to the newly available Sport trim, the 2023 Infiniti QX50 gets a few more standard features across all trim levels. Those include heated outside mirrors, remote start, a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, a wireless charging pad, and rear door alert, which reminds drivers to check the rear seats for children, pets, or valuables before leaving the vehicle.

2023 Infiniti QX50

Like other 2023 Infiniti models sold or leased in the U.S., the QX50 also gets Infiniti Premium Care, with free inspections, oil changes, and tire rotations for up to three years.

The current QX50 was introduced for the 2019 model year and for 2022 was joined by a more coupe-like cousin, dubbed the QX55. It’s mechanically unchanged for the new model year.

That means the sole available powertrain remains Infiniti’s variable-compression engine, dubbed VC-Turbo. The 2.0-liter turbo-4 continuously raises or lowers the reach of the pistons to alter the compression ratio. High compression ratios improve efficiency, while low ratios enable greater power and torque. The VC-Turbo can offers any compression ratio between 8:1 (for performance) and 14:1 (for efficiency).

2023 Infiniti QX50

Maximum engine output is 268 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. Despite the variable-compression feature, the engine isn’t all that efficient, though, returning EPA-rated fuel economy of 26 mpg combined (23 mpg city, 29 mpg highway) with the standard front-wheel drive and 25 mpg combined (22 mpg city, 28 mpg highway) with all-wheel drive.

The 2023 Infiniti QX50 is available in Pure, Luxe, Sport, Sensory, and Autograph grades. Pricing starts at $41,495 for the base Pure trim with front-wheel drive—a $1,470 increase over the 2022 model year. All-wheel drive remains a $2,000 option on most trim levels, but is standard on the top Autograph model.

Infiniti is doubling down on utility vehicles. The luxury brand will reportedly add another crossover slotting between the QX50 and QX60 by 2025. Meanwhile, the Q60 coupe bows out after the 2022 model year, leaving the aging Q50 sedan as the last car standing in Infiniti’s lineup.

