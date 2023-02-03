Improving your motion, improving your life!

What Makes Us Different

We ALWAYS put you first. That singular goal has allowed our group to consistently grow over the past 70 years. To us, you’re not just a patient; you are our neighbors, our friends, and most importantly, our family. Our dedication is more than just skin deep. Many of our providers have deep roots right here in the Tri-Cities area.

As we continue to navigate the ever-changing healthcare landscape, you can be rest assured that we will continue to build upon the passion and integrity of our predecessors and ALWAYS put you first!

To learn more about our outstanding orthopedic practice, contact Associated Orthopaedics in Kingsport, Tennessee, today at (423) 245-3161. To schedule an appointment with our specialists directly, you can request an appointment online.

Services

The team at Associated Orthopaedics is passionate about providing excellent care to patients dealing with a wide range of injuries and conditions. From total joint replacement to hand & wrist surgery, they are dedicated to helping people live pain-free lives. Whether you are dealing with a recent injury or chronic pain, the team at Associated Orthopaedics will work tirelessly to help you find the relief you need.

Our team of highly skilled providers and surgeons are passionate about helping people get back to their active lifestyles and are always willing to go the extra mile to make sure their patients are comfortable and well-cared for. Our services encompass many orthopedic concerns treating medical conditions related to:

Total Joint

Hip & Knee

Shoulder & Elbow

Hand & Wrist

Sports-Related Injuries

Foot & Ankle

Workers’ Comp

Podiatry

Neurology

Walk-Ins

At Associated Orthopaedics, we understand that your time is valuable. That’s why we offer a

convenient walk-in clinic at our practice for patients with non-urgent orthopedic needs. Whether you’re experiencing joint pain, have suffered a minor injury, or simply need a routine checkup, our experienced staff will provide you with the care and attention you deserve. Plus, we offer extended hours on weekdays to fit your schedule.

Why Visit the Walk-In Clinic?

When unexpected sports, work, or other injuries occur, you have access to the same level of orthopedic care that is faster and more affordable than a trip to the emergency room. Our orthopedic walk-in clinic is staffed with orthopedic experts who can diagnose and treat your injury aptly and promptly. We also accept all major insurances, including BCBS and Cigna.

What Time Is the Walk-In Clinic Open?

Our clinic is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

IF THIS IS A LIFE-THREATENING INJURY, PLEASE CALL 911 OR GO STRAIGHT TO YOUR NEAREST HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM.

Orthopedic Walk-In Clinic in Kingsport, TN

So, if you’re looking for quality orthopedic care without the wait, visit our walk-in clinic in Kingsport, Tennessee. Contact Associated Orthopaedics for any questions about our walk-in clinic services at (423) 245-3161.

On-Site Facilities

When you come to Associated Orthopaedics, your orthopedic needs will be fulfilled with our modern on-site facilities. Our convenient on-site imaging facility allows us to take care of all your imaging needs.

Our team of specialists is second to none, and we’re confident that we can provide you with the care you need. So, if you’re looking for the best orthopedic care with the best on-site facilities around, look no further than Associated Orthopaedics.

Diagnostic Imaging Tests

Medical diagnostic imaging tests help doctors see inside the human body without making any incisions. There are many different types of diagnostic imaging tests, and each has its own advantages.

No matter which type of diagnostic imaging test is used, it can be an invaluable tool in helping doctors to make a diagnosis and develop a treatment plan.

EEG

EMG

X-Ray

Walk-in Clinic

On-Site DME

Visco Injections

Meet the Providers

Patrick Riggins, MD

Sports Medicine, Joint Replacement & General Orthopedics

Undergrad: University of Florida, Gainesville

Medical School: University of Miami

Residency: Orlando Regional Medical Center

Fellowship: Jewett Orthopedic Clinic

Dr. Riggins is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and has been a featured presenter at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the Southern Orthopedic Association, and the Florida Orthopedic Society. Dr. Riggins is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

While Dr. Riggins has completed his fellowship in sports medicine, he enjoys treating all phases of general orthopedic surgery.

Bruce Miller, MD

Trauma, Joint Replacement & General Orthopedics

Undergrad: University of California, Irvine

Medical School: Chicago Medical School

Residency: University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston

Dr. Miller is board certified in orthopedic surgery by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. At his previous employer, Houston Orthopedic Sports Medicine Associates, Dr. Miller served as the team physician for the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Houston Aeros.

Dr. Miller’s interests are general orthopedic surgery including trauma, joint replacement, and sports-related injuries.

Todd Horton, MD

Hand & Upper Extremities

Undergrad: University of California, San Diego

Medical School: University of Southern California School of Medicine

Residency: Naval Medical Center, San Diego

Fellowship: Allegheny General Hospital

Dr. Horton is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and has a very distinguished military background that includes rising to the level of Commander in the United States Navy, Medical Corps, as well as time spent at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Naval Medical Center-San Diego, Naval Medical Center-Portsmouth, Tripler Army Medical Center-Hawaii, and the Combined Joint Task Force/Horn of Africa Expeditionary Medical Force 13 – Camp Lemonier, Djibouti.

Dr. Horton enjoys treating injuries of the hand and upper extremities.

Jared Cordon, MD

Joint Replacement, Trauma, Shoulder, & General Orthopedics

Undergrad: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Medical School: West Virginia University

Residency: University of Florida-Jacksonville and the Mayo Clinic Florida

Dr. Cordon enjoys treating all areas of general orthopedic surgery, with an emphasis on total hip and knee replacement, trauma, and injuries of the shoulder.

He is the only surgeon in the area who performs direct anterior hip replacement. He received extensive training on this procedure during his time at the Mayo Clinic in Florida. He is excited to introduce to our region this state-of-the-art surgery, which uses innovative computer software to ensure perfect placement of hip components. It is proven that anterior hip replacement surgery will substantially reduce pain and recovery time compared to a traditional hip replacement. Call today to schedule an appointment with Dr. Cordon to discuss whether this surgery may be right for you.

While in Florida, Dr. Cordon also provided orthopedic sports coverage for many of the high schools in the Jacksonville area.

When he’s not working, he enjoys working on classic cars, motocross, and Tarheel basketball.

Christopher Pendola, MD-Neurologist

Neurology

Undergrad: Northeast Louisiana University

Medical School: Louisiana State University Medical School

Residency: University of Kentucky Medical Center

Dr. Pendola is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and is an active member of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine.

Dr. Pendola has been practicing neurology in Kingsport since 1996. He has a multi-disciplinary practice where he diagnoses and treats a variety of neurological conditions, including peripheral neuropathy, carpal tunnel syndrome, sciatica, multiple sclerosis, headaches, movement disorders, seizures, myopathies, stroke, neuromuscular diseases, and dementia.

He is dedicated to providing the highest quality of neurological care and neurodiagnostic testing for his patients with compassion and a personalized approach.

Benjamin Potter, DPM

Foot & Ankle Surgery

Undergrad: Michigan Technological University

Podiatry School: Rosalind Franklin University

Residency: Loyola University at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center

Dr. Benjamin Potter specializes in all aspects of foot and ankle surgery, including complex reconstructive procedures, sports medicine, trauma, arthroscopy, and total ankle replacement. Dr. Potter’s treatment philosophy stresses conservative management and an evidence-based approach to surgical intervention.

Dr. Potter was a scholar-athlete in football for the MTU Huskies during his time in Michigan Technological University.

In addition to his clinical practice, he is actively involved with continuing medical education, serving as an active member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and American Podiatric Medical Association.

Improving your motion, improving your life!

Phone: (423) 245-3161

Fax: (423) 245-8915

Email: contactus@aokortho.com

Address:

430 West Ravine Road

Kingsport, TN 37660

Our regular office hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you have an urgent medical need and need to talk to our providers after our regular hours, please call our office at (423) 245-3161. A doctor is on-call 24 hours a day. Your call will be returned promptly.

INSURANCE – If your insurance plan requires you to pay a co-payment, co-insurance, and/or a deductible, you will need to pay at the time of your visit. For your convenience we accept cash, checks, Visa®, MasterCard®, Discover®, and American Express®. If you have a question related to your bill or insurance, please contact our billing specialists at (423) 245-3161.