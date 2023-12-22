MOUNTAIN HOME, Tenn. (WJHL)- On Wreaths Across America Day this year, 15,144 wreaths were laid at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Hundreds of people gathered Dec. 16 to help place the wreaths. Before the day of the ceremony, months of preparation and fundraising from groups like Rolling Thunder takes place.

“It’s a coming together of the community. It’s a time you can get together with other people to honor and it’s all the same goal,” said Ben Foy, President of Rolling Thunder TN Chapter 4. “In one way or another, they all gave that sacrifice. When you joined or were drafted or however it may be, you agreed to put your life on the line for this country and we cannot thank that dedication enough.”

Combat Vets is another group that helps fundraise for wreaths.

“We want to remember those who served. Some of the veterans who are laid here to rest today, they don’t have anyone to remember them, so we’re here today to remember those veterans,” said Combat Vets’ president Jerome Glenn, who also served 20 years in the Army.

The big day also takes a lot of planning, fundraising and mapping from the event location coordinator, Debra Deegan.

“My father is a Marine so I just felt compelled to potentially help in the military branch. The location coordinator position became available, and it’s just kind of spiraled from there,” said Deegan.

All the planning is worth it for the Laying of the Wreaths Ceremony, during which scout troops, J.R.O.T.C. groups and community members help lay the wreaths.

“This is our community showing up. This is our community coming out to say that we need to honor, we need to remember and we need to make sure that our younger generation understands what these men and women did for us,” said Deegan.

Volunteers are asked to say the veteran’s name out loud, thank them for their service and reflect on their life while placing the wreath.

“One of our brothers, J.D. Nichols, is buried here. We always come out and make sure we put a wreath for him,” said Lee Carmichael, a Marine veteran and president of the Dog Tag Brigade.

For groups like the Dog Tag Brigade, the ceremony is also about the future of the armed forces.

“The younger recruits, the ones that are possibly looking to join the military- for them to see the turn out of the veterans that are still involved- hopefully it will be a good thing for them to see to help them make their decisions,” said Todd Lothridge, vice president of the Dog Tag Brigade and a Marine Corps veteran.

2023 saw the most wreaths ever laid at Mountain Home Cemetery. Just a few days after the ceremony, an additional 800 wreaths were allotted to the cemetery, bringing this year’s total to 15,944 and covering about 90% of the cemetery.

Donations for next year’s wreaths can be made here. Until Jan. 16, Wreaths Across America will match each wreath purchased. Deegan said if anyone purchases 10, the organization will match it and add five more, totaling 25.

Checks can also be mailed to 210 Big Valley Dr., Apt. 2, Johnson City, TN 37601.