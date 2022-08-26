Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — Jeff Smith is an artist, but that was a fact he’d all but forgotten after 21 years in the United States Army and U.S. Army Reserves.

“In the military, you’re taught to not think a lot because thinking you can get people killed,” he said. “You can’t take time to think when the bullets are flying.”

Jeff Smith says the transition from military to civilian life after 21 years in the U.S. Army was a challenge. (Photo: Jeff Smith)

After he left the military, Smith admits he struggled. An injury led to struggles with pain medication and mental illness. “It an adjustment, and the military and the civilian world don’t don’t operate the same,” he said.

Smith is better now thanks in part to help he found at The Warrior’s Canvas and Veterans Art Center in downtown Johnson City.

“The mission of the Warriors Canvas is to use art as therapy,” he said. “We believe that, in the instance of veterans who are struggling, creative things can be very healing.”

Jeff Smith is now a volunteer at The Warrior’s Canvas. “I truly believe art can be healing,” he said.

Just inside the front door at 338 E. Main Street is a small art gallery. Further into the store, you’ll often find veterans and their families around a large table taking an art class. And some days, you’ll find them just visiting while drawing, coloring or working on a project.

A small gallery in The Warrior’s Canvas offers veteran-made art for sale to the public.

The walls and shelves at The Warrior’s Canvas are covered in art of all kinds from paintings to carvings and pottery.

“It’s the whole process that makes it, I don’t know, kind of therapeutic,” said Mary Daniel, a Navy Veteran who loves to color.

She says the military standard was perfection. But here, things are different.

“It’s like putting a piece of your expression or your soul onto something,” she said. “And even if it doesn’t turn out, the best, it’s okay because you can do it again.”

Paintings on display for sale offer a window into the minds of the women and men who gave up years of their lives in service to their Country. For many, it’s a period of their life they’d love to forget.

Veterans and their families gather with friends around the table near The Warrior’s Canvas living history memorial – a tribute to the veterans who come here every day.

At the Warrior’s Canvas, Jeff Smith says they can, for a while. And they can find a new way forward.

“I hope veterans experience a sense of camaraderie here,” he said. “Sincerity, love, acceptance, joy, happiness, all of those things.”

This weekend, The Warrior’s Canvas and Veteran’s Arts Center will host a grand re-opening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Veterans and non-veterans are welcome at the event aimed at helping the community understand the mission of the non-profit space.