ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – At just 17 years old, Dennis “Taz” Erwin joined the Army National Guard, but his passion for serving others started well before that, and it’s carried him through two deployments and aided him in becoming a Battalion Chief at the Elizabethton Fire Department.

“Since I was in high school, I joined the volunteer fire department at Hampton, and I’ve always served the community in some aspect,” said Erwin.

Erwin went straight to basic training after he graduated from high school, and two years later he was deployed in Operation Desert Storm.

“I was 19 when we deployed, and I didn’t have a whole lot of thoughts at all back then. It was one of [those] ‘You’re young and you’re bulletproof,’ and I was just glad to be going somewhere new.”

He was in the 776th Maintenance Company working on vehicles and building log bases.

“Basically, what a log base is, we went out in the middle of the desert and made a tent city.”

Erwin came home, became an Emergency Medical Technician, then a rookie firefighter at the Elizabethton Fire Department.

“It’s the closest to the military that I think you could find because you live together, a third of your life here,” he said.

He worked his way up through the department, but 12 years after his first deployment, Erwin was deployed again to Iraq in 2008.

“They call it a ‘service and support center.’ It was kind of like a roadside garage for convoys,” he said. “They would come through, we would feed them, we would fix their vehicles, we would fuel them up. We would give them somewhere to sleep if they needed it, and we would send them on into Kuwait or Iraq.”

He’s now a Battalion Chief for the Elizabethton Fire Department.

“You know, it’s something that’s in you that’s calling you to serve either in the military or in the community. It’s something you feel, it’s not just something you do.”

He manages the red shift at Station #2, overseeing a group similar to the size as when he was deployed.

“You just know what needs to be done so you do it, and it’s the same way in the military,” he said. “The fight or flight mentality is you do it and think about it later, and when you think about it later is when what really happened hits you.”

Erwin said the leadership skills he learned in the service help him better serve his community and his team.

“I never want to be a boss; I always want to be a leader, and a leader’s out front,” he said.

Erwin said he would have been deployed a third time but his family told him they didn’t want him to go. He retired from the National Guard in 2019 after 32 years of service.