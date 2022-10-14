KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — For most soldiers, one war in a lifetime is more than enough, Sonny Colough served in two.

He was born Arthur C. Coclough III, but friends and family called him Sonny. Teenage life in Kingsport, Tennessee took a dramatic turn in July 1969, when Sonny dropped out of high school in the 11th grade.

“When my father found out, he said ‘You’re going to have to find a job,'” Coclough said. “So I just walked downtown to the old recruiting office on Broad Street.”

Sonny Coclough joined the military in 1969 as the Vietnam War was raging. (Photo: Sonny Coclough)

The Vietnam War was raging. Four months later, Coclough was on a plane headed to the war zone. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a mechanic, a truck driver and a helicopter door gunner

“A lot of times we would receive mortar attacks, and sometimes on the bunker you’d see the mortars hitting our units,” he said remembering the worst days in Vietnam.

While there, he was an eyewitness to a devastating decision by the American military leaders.

“Most of the time, in front of us were jungles,” he said. “After a while, they started spraying it with agent orange.”

American troops were instructed to spray what the Department of Veterans Affairs now calls “a tactical herbicide” to clear vegetation and make it hard for North Vietnamese troops to hide. In the years after the war, Agent Orange has been linked to multiple health problems including cancer.

“After they sprayed, you could see like twelve miles out,” he said.

Decades later, Coclough found himself in another war zone.

In 1991 as part of the 639th Transportation Company, Coclough and others in the National Guard were activated for Operation Desert Storm.

Coclough said he never imagined when he left Vietnam that he’d be sent to fight in another war two decades later. (Photo: Sonny Coclough)

“Vietnam was [a] jungle, and Desert Storm is all sand,” he said. “But the heat was practically about the same.”

Every year, the 639th veterans get together for a reunion at the National Guard Armory in Kingsport.

“You get to see your friends and comrades you were with and share experiences during warfare – We’re all brothers,” he said. “We’re all connected – a comradery. I love coming here every year.”