JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities Vietnam veteran is finding new ways to serve through local government and in organizations that help veterans and their families.

In late 1968, Sam Jones was a 19-year-old student at Milligan College when he was drafted into the Vietnam War.

“Couldn’t even buy beer,” he said, laughing at the memory of himself.

Jones was assigned to a Vietnamese port to help with supplying troops and loading down convoys.

“I kept them in food, ammo, supplies, uniforms, whatever they needed,” he said. “That’s what we were holding enough the port and taken to their units to get out to them and those guys, I have my deepest respect for them.”

Jones says he wanted to serve.

“Most of us grew up, you know, believing in God, family and country,” he said. “We felt like it was the right thing to protect America.”

Sam Jones takes a break from duties during his 3 tours in Vietnam. (Photo: Sam Jones)

“These were young guys 18, 19, 20, 21 years old,” he said. “For the most part, a generation of Americans went, served their country and still believed in the flag and all it stands for. We were there to protect our families in the event something happened. We came back. We weren’t welcome. A lot had some pretty bad issues when they came back.”

After his service in the military which included three tours of duty, Jones built a career in business and continued a life of public service. He’s served as the Sullivan County commissioner for more than 30 years with a constant focus on honoring other veterans.

“As part of being a county commissioner, I’ve been able to help get several bridges in Sullivan County named for guys who didn’t make it back,” he said, fighting back tears in an obvious swell of emotion triggered by the memories of war. “That’s been one of my privileges as a county commissioner to be able to do that.”

Now, Jones says his passion is serving veterans organizations in the Tri-Cities. He’s the president of the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council advocating for the thousands of veterans and their families who call the Tri-Cities home.

“I’m proud that I served my country,” he said. “I understand that freedom’s not free. There are people who paid the supreme price.”

You can nominate a veteran whose story needs to be told by clicking HERE.