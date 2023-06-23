JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Last month, ETSU commissioned its 70th ROTC class.

Johnson City veteran Glenn Stroup was there when the program first began as a student.

“I thought I could contribute something in my country,” Stroup said. The 90-year-old retired Lt. Colonel was an ETSU sophomore majoring in music when the university created an ROTC program.

“Because I had ROTC at Science Hill for three years, they gave us credit for the first year,” he said.

Stroup is seated front row center in this 1955 photo of ETSU ROTC. He was the company commander. (Photo Stroup)

Stroup said, in the early 1950s, he and others in his generation just wanted to help.

He and the other early graduates of the ETSU ROTC program were commissioned into the Army in June 1955, at a time when service meant intense sacrifice.

“The guys who were commissioned with me – we lost a couple in Vietnam,” he said. “And I never got to say goodbye to them.”

Stroup served for 27 years in the U.S. and overseas, including tours in Vietnam. He witnessed history unfold with posts in Europe, at the Pentagon and in countries around Southeast Asia.

“I was there (in Germany) when the Berlin Wall went up,” he said. “I was there that night on duty in Frankfurt, Germany.”

Stroup never stopped learning. As he rose through the ranks to become a Lt. Colonel, he also learned about computers just as they were beginning to be used across all branches of the U.S. military.

Stroup (center) trained in computer science, a skill that led him to posts in Vietnam, Europe, and the Pentagon to name a few. (Photo: Stroup)

“I tell them not to be surprised but to take advantage of every job they’re given,” he said. “The most interesting things are what they call additional duties.”

Glenn Stroup turned 90 this week. Despite the decades, he still treasures his time in the Army.

“Friendship, purpose, and patriotism of course,” he said. “I think all of us contributed something important.”

