JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — Preparations are underway for a day-long event to support veterans who live in the Tri-Cities.

The Veterans Fair of East Tennessee 2023 will be held March 27 at the Millennium Center in Johnson City. Organizations that support veterans and their families will be on hand, and panel discussions will be held during the day covering a variety of topics.

“The Veteran Fair is a collaborative effort by East Tennessee State University and community sponsors,” organizers said. “The mission is to increase communication between veteran service organizations, make local veterans aware of the services and support available to them and their families, and to introduce educational opportunities available to veterans in East Tennessee.”

Fair organizers are calling it the largest event of its kind in the region with more than 40 veteran service organizations and peer support groups collaborating on the day-long event.

Navy veteran Kaitlyn Simerly will be one of the featured speakers.

“I think the goal is for fellow veterans to come and hear about resources,” she said.

Simerly spent four and a half years as a Navy Medical Corpsman. After her service, the Tri-Cities native came home and launched a career in real estate.

She’s also been called on to speak up on behalf of women who have served.

“I hope that people are open to hearing the challenges that may be different between male and female veterans,” she said. “I especially hope that our male veterans show up for us and are willing to hear us. I think that honestly, I think that if no one else listens, I think that’s who we want to listen.”

Other panel discussions will cover veteran issues relating to education, agriculture, the Veteran Business Collective, and other topics.

Event Information:

“Veteran Fair of East Tennessee 2023”

March 27

10 a.m. to 7p.m.

ETSU Millennium Center

Johnson City

For more information: 423-657-1233