JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Phil Roe says, at first, he was confused by what the person on the other end of the phone call was saying.

“I said, ‘You sure you got the right guy?’ And they said, ‘Yeah, we’re sure we got the right guy.'”

“They” were the American Legion contacting the retired Northeast Tennessee congressman to tell him he would be awarded the American Legion Distinguished Service Medal, the organization’s highest honor, joining the ranks of former presidents, war heroes and icons like Bob Hope and Babe Ruth.

“I was truly honored,” Roe said.

Retired Rep. Phil Roe receives the Distinguished Service Medal at the 103rd National Convention in Milwaukee on Aug. 30, 2022. (Photo contributed)

The American Legion gave the first Distinguished Service Medal in 1921. The group says its annual honor goes to people “who made great contributions to veterans.”

Roe is a veteran himself. Drafted in 1971, he spent the Vietnam War in Korea near the DMZ putting his medical school training to work.

“There were three of us young doctors to take care of an infantry division which had over 10,000 men in it,” Roe said.

Phil Roe was drafted in 1971 and sent to Korea to work as a physician in an infantry division during the Vietnam War. (Photo submitted)

After the war, Roe eventually moved to Johnson City and built a successful medical practice. But he says the struggles impacting veterans and their families left him determined.

“I vowed that if I ever had the opportunity, I would do something about that. And I did,” he said.

Right after he was elected to Congress in 2008, the OBGYN and former Johnson City mayor said he immediately asked to be appointed to the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

“I said that the reason I want to be on there is because most of the things we deal with are medical,” he said, recalling his appeal to House leadership to get the appointment to the committee that focuses on veterans issues. “I did all my medical training, I’m a veteran, and much of the things we talk about are things it will need that I have an expertise in. So I want to be there on that committee.”

Roe eventually became chairman of the committee with the mission of dealing with big challenges within the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“There were 100,000 homeless veterans in the country,” Roe said. “100,000 homeless veterans in the United States of America. In a country this rich, there were a million backlogged disability claims. I was flabbergasted by that.”

During his chairmanship, the committee passed more than 50 veteran-specific bills including the Mission ACT giving veterans expanded options for immediate care. Roe also oversaw the reform of the GI Bill.

“You can use it the rest of your life. So if you’re 45 years old and COVID took away your job or your company moved offshore or whatever, you can go back to school and use that benefit you can also pass that benefit down to your children.”

Retirement from Congress hasn’t stopped his advocacy on behalf of veterans. He works with several non-profit local, regional and national groups like the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

Roe poses for a photo with former U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole at the White House. Roe serves on Dole’s Foundation in support of the caregivers for injured military veterans. (Photo submitted)

Roe says supporting veteran causes is a job that will never end.

“I’m going to do it until I die,” he said. “So I’m going to serve those folks until I’m not here anymore.”