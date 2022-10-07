JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s been more than 30 years since Operation Desert Storm.

The war in the Middle East was a defining moment for thousands of Americans called on to serve. One of those Americans was Mack Roberts.

“All I’ve known my whole life is the United States Army, and I’ve loved it,” Roberts told News Channel 11.

Roberts leans against a truck in Iraq during his deployment in 1991 with the 639th Transportation Company. He labeled his truck “Rochelle” for his fiancé at the time, who would go on to be his wife. (Photo: Mack Roberts)

He already was serving in the Army when war in The Persian Gulf exploded in January 1991. Roberts had first joined in 1984, and at that point, he was a member of the 639th Transportation Company based in Kingsport.

“I was actually in the process of going back to active duty, and then Desert Storm happened,” he said.

Roberts poses for a photo with children during his second Iraq deployment as part of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2003. (Photo: Mack Roberts)

In 1991, Roberts and others in the 639th were activated and deployed to the Middle East. The unit served for several months and helped win a swift victory.

“We all were so young,” he said. “It was a big adventure. We were just your average people who decided to serve.”

After Desert Storm, Roberts stayed in the Army on active duty for 15 years. In 2003, he deployed to Iraq for a second time for Operation Enduring Freedom. In all, he was in active duty for 20 years with three years in the Army Reserves, for a total of 23 years of service.

Now, he works as a civilian for the Department of the Army assigned to assist ROTC students at ETSU in Johnson City.

“I get to see the young people coming, in doing what we did, and it’s pretty awesome.”

Recently, Roberts joined other members of the 639th transportation company for a reunion at the armory building. He said the bond formed in a defining moment more than 30 years ago remains strong among the close-knit band of brothers.

Members of the 639th Transportation gathered for a reunion in Kingsport. (Photo: Dave McAvoy)

“Time just speeds by, each year faster and faster,” he said. “The people I’ve met in this are the best friends you’ll ever have.”