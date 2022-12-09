JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The daughter of a World War II era nurse is pleading with the United States Congress to grant her 99-year-old mother her dying wish – to be honored as an honorary veteran for her service in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps.

“The end is near for Mom,” said Julie Fann. “She’s been declining for a couple of weeks now.”

Trudy Fann is Julie’s mother. She was one of an estimated 124,000 American women who signed up for the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II.

The Corps was formed by the federal government to train nurses to work in private and military hospitals stateside where a critical shortage threatened to cripple the nation’s health care system.

“It was an enormous part of her life,” Fann said. “It meant the world to her to be able to volunteer to serve her country in World War II as part of that Cadet Nurse Program.”

Trudy Fann joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

As Trudy Fann’s dementia has worsened in recent weeks, Julie Fann says she’s launched a last-ditch effort to help her mother realize a lifelong dream.

She and others across the country have asked the U.S. Congress to grant honorary veteran status to members of the US. Cadet Nurse Corps.

“It’s really important to me for this Senate bill that would recognize her as a veteran to pass if possible, and to get Marsha Blackburn as a co-sponsor,” Fann said.

A spokesperson for Tennessee U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn previously told News Channel 11 she supports the bill.

But supporters of the legislation have said Blackburn’s verbal support isn’t enough. They say the bill almost certainly will die when Congress goes into recess at the end of the year if she doesn’t join as a co-sponsor and actively push for its passage.

Julie Fann says she’s repeatedly asked for Senator Blackburn’s help but has not received a definitive answer.

News Channel 11 repeatedly asked Senator Blackburn’s press office if she’ll co-sponsor the Cadet Nurse Corp recognition bill before Congress goes into recess, but her office has yet to respond.

“It makes me angry and sad,” Fann said. “And it makes me doubt my country. Supposedly, according to our leaders, they value the service that we give to our country in times of war. And this was a world war.”

Fann, left, poses with a fellow nurse outside a military hospital in California where she treated injured soldiers during World War II.

Fann says she hopes Congress acts fast for her mother and the other surviving members of the Cadet Nurse Corps.

“I would love to have, like, a “Miracle on 34th Street” kind of thing happen where Marsha Blackburn decides to co-sponsor this bill and it gets passed,” Fann said. “And that my mother stays alive.”