JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and the U.S. entered World War II.

On Dec. 8, Gene Hodges, age 18, made a decision that would alter the course of his life.

“I wound up down at a recruiting station,” he said. “I thought – if I don’t get in that Navy and start doing something, somebody (Japan) is going to win that war. And so I’ve got to stop that.”

Gene Hodges was only 18-years-old when he joined the U.S. Navy, the day after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

That determination to fight for his country would sustain Hodges through terrifying attacks and a brush with death on the U.S.S. Yorktown, a massive aircraft carrier on which he was stationed during the duration of its mission to the Pacific theater of war.

“I was a football player, so I got to get out of basic training a few weeks early,” Hodges said. “I was in pretty good shape.”

He still is, for that matter. Even if he is 99 years old.

After harrowing encounters with Japanese aircraft and running out of fuel during a mission in the South Pacific, the war-weary U.S.S. Yorktown receive its final mission on June 1942.

“We (the United States) broke the code of the Japanese, and that gave us an in-road to where they were located and what they were up to,” Hodges recalled.

This image of the U.S.S. Yorktown hangs on the wall in Gene Hodges’ home. He was below deck in Boiler Room 9 when two Japanese torpedoes hit the aircraft carrier.

The intercepted communications allowed the U.S. military to surprise the Japanese in what would come to be known as The Battle of Midway.

Hodges was there. But his perspective on the battle was limited by the fact he was deep below deck, assigned to Boiler Room Nine.

“That’s where I was in the Battle of Midway,” he said. “I didn’t see any of the action, but we had a guy up there who was giving us a play-by-play of what was happening. And he was using some very bad language along with it.”

It’s worth mentioning that Gene Hodges would later go on to spend decades as a Christian minister and chaplain.

“All of a sudden, two torpedoes hit us at the same time,” he said. “And boy, it shook like Christmas.”

The blast entrapped Hodges’ left arm in metal. As crew members were told to abandon ship, Hodges couldn’t move. Comrades at one point contemplated amputating his arm. With their arms around his midsection, sailors finally pulled him free.

With his arm dislocated, he stumbled to the deck of a leaning ship and jumped into the Pacific Ocean, gashing his leg along the way.

“I’m in the Pacific Ocean now,” Hodges recalled. “And for the next several hours, I was just trying to go with the flow and follow people who were going out.”

And hoping that blood gushing from his body wouldn’t attract sharks.

Hodges says he soon was rescued and spent days at sea with almost no medical attention.

He returned to Hawaii and spent the rest of the war serving while undergoing treatment for his battle wounds.

After the war, Hodges came home, raised a family, and spent decades as a minister and chaplain.

In June 2022, Hodges and his son Dr. Stan Hodges traveled to the 80th-anniversary commemoration of The Battle of Midway. (Photo: Stan Hodges)

This past summer, he and his son Dr. Stan Hodges traveled to the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway. They were among the honored guests invited to Midway Island for a ceremony remembering those who died and those who survived a battle many historians now consider a pivotal moment in World War II.

“I am very proud to be a World War II veteran, and I would say that at that time our country was indeed the greatest country in the world,” he said.