JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Veterans of the United States Military in need of a college degree can get help through a unique program at East Tennessee State University.

The ETSU Veterans Upward Bound office is tucked away on the first floor of Rogers Stout Hall on the ETSU campus.

“Our main goal is to get veterans into some sort of post-secondary education that might be a technical vocational program, said Greg Stout, Veterans Upward Bound at ETSU. “It may be an associate’s degree or a bachelor’s degree, but some sort of post-secondary program.”

Since ETSU started its Veterans Upward Bound program in 1980, an estimated 4,000 veterans have received help with admissions, enrollment, financial aid and tutoring – all free of charge.

“What we do is help them navigate the process and help them apply and make sure that they meet all the criteria during the application process and just kind of help them navigate the application process,” Stout said.

Stout says many veterans leave service unaware of the education benefit they earned by serving their country. For many, that’s just one of the challenges as they transition from military service into civilian life.

“They’re so used to having clear orders, clear goals,” Stout said. “If they get transferred to another station, there’s a clear procedure on what to do and who to see. A university campus is the exact opposite of that, and I feel like ETSU has done a really good job trying to help with the process.”

Even though many veterans faced complex dangers on the battlefield, Stout says they still need a helping hand when navigating life on a college campus.

“We say – okay, come into our program. We’ll try to help you out,” he said. “The first thing we say is, ‘Breathe. We’ve been there. We’ve done this before.”

Stout says the motto of the ETSU Veterans Upward Bound Program is “To serve those who have served” as they start a new chapter in life after service in the U.S. military.