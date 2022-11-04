JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee veteran is doing his part to help connect veterans to the businesses that need them.

Eric Horton is the executive services administrator of business solutions at the Tennessee Department of Labor Workforce Services

For him, it’s the evolution of public service that springs from years spent in the U.S. Military.

“Four total deployments – anywhere from the Balkans, Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Republic of Georgia,” Horton said. “A lot of time. A lot of places.”

But life after the military gave Horton another perspective into the personal crisis many veterans face after leaving service.

“They tell you where to go, when to eat, what uniform to wear, when to go to sleep,” Horton said of the military. “Your whole life is regimented for you. There’s not really much identity in it. And so that’s the challenge that happens when people all of a sudden now are out of service.”

Horton says that perspective guides him in his job searching for ways to connect businesses to veterans and civilians across the state.

“My whole role now with the state is just trying to serve every business in Tennessee, most notably right now as small businesses, minority-owned, veteran-owned businesses, because they’re the ones that kind of driving the backbone of industry,” Horton said.

Earlier this year, Horton took part in the “Cycle Across Tennessee.” He and others biked from one end of Tennessee to the other making stops along the way to bring attention to veteran-owned businesses and to the state’s American Job Centers.

Eric Horton says he rode his bike across Tennessee to bring awareness to veteran-ready employers and the opportunities for veterans across the state. (Photo: Eric Horton)

“For me, it was just that much more to get in touch with the community to a state that I really appreciate and love now,” Horton said.