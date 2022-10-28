JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Every Friday on Veterans Voices, News Channel 11 shares stories of the women and men who served and then came home.

For some, that transition can be difficult, but hundreds of veterans are finding help through a program at East Tennessee State University (ETSU).

One of them is Josh Darr, who moved to the area from Florida.

“I’ve always been in the jeans or overalls, so I’m excited to see what that side of life is like,” he said while sitting at a desk working on a project for one of his classes.

Darr is one of the veterans getting help with admissions, financial aid, academic tutoring and other needs through the Veterans Upward Bound program at ETSU.

“Many of the veterans, they know they have some sort of benefit, but they don’t know how it works,” said Greg Stout, program director. “They don’t know how to apply for it. And the process can be a little complicated.”

Darr admits it’s help he needed. After serving from 2009 to 2014, with a tour of duty in Afghanistan, he said re-entry into civilian life hasn’t been easy.

“I went straight into the workforce,” he said. “It was a kind of therapy for a while.”

Darr said he came to the realization that he needed a change, and he found that change in Northeast Tennessee.

“I finally realized that I need to step things up a bit,” he said. “But it took that long to acclimate back into civilian life. It was pretty tough with many, many years of therapy. At first, I was just a workaholic to keep my mind off everything.”

In addition to the Veterans Upward Bound program, Darr is also getting help from the nearby Department of Veterans Affairs at Mountain Home.

“The amount of help and resources that you get is incredible,” he said.

Darr’s new plan is to graduate in two years and start a new chapter in his life.

“I’m just looking to get in the business world,” he said. “You know – dress up in suits and everything.”