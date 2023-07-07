KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — For many veterans, returning to civilian life is an easy transition. But for some, it’s a process plagued by pain.

When you arrive at the Small Miracles Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Kingsport, it may seem that people like Jerry Roberson are just hanging out with horses. But there’s something far more powerful going on.

“My horse is my best therapist. I can tell my horse things I could never tell another human being. And my horse still loves me,” said Roberson, a Navy veteran.

Roberson is one of the veterans in the Horses Empower Heroes program after 13 years in the Navy and three deployments to the Middle East left him with PTSD and other mental scars.

“If you’d have told me six years ago that horse would change my life and save my life I would have just laughed, walked off,” Roberson said.

“Horses are non-judgmental. They’re accepting. They’re very healing. You can tell them anything you want to and they’ll never repeat it,” said Sherri Russell, who works with the center. “They’ll accept you no matter what. They love you no matter what.”

Russell ees the impact every time a veteran visits Small Miracles.

“We’ve literally had veterans tell us that they have saved their lives,” said Russell. “They’ve helped reunify with themselves and their families.”

At Small Miracles, veterans learn to care for the animals.

“Sometimes it’s hard for people to take care of themselves. But they’re taking care of a horse that can’t take of itself,” said Kimberly Gladson, a recreation therapist with the program.

But they also learn to care for themselves in the process.

“We’re giving them back their lives and giving their families back their loved ones,” said Whole Health recreation therapist Menley Creekmore.

For Roberson and other veterans, that’s a gift more valuable than gold.

“I wouldn’t be here without my horse,” Roberson said.

There’s a waiting list for veterans needing equine therapy. You can learn more about Small Miracles and supporting the Horses Empower Heroes Program here.