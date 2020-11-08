Nashville WWII veteran recalls atomic bomb drop mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Seventy-five years have passed since Nashville naval officer Ward DeWitt posed on a ship surrounded by the men he commanded.

“That’s me there. That’s our cook,” he said.

Yet one by one he shares their story.

“This is a guy from the Bronx named Simon. They were pretty tough guys.”

And tougher to forget. Even at the age of 95, DeWitt still holds tight to the experiences they shared.

“I never thought anyone would want to look at this album.”

Page by page, we flip through a lifetime of cherished memories that tell an unbelievable story.

“That was our house on Observatory Drive.”

DeWitt is a native Nashvillian, his father’s namesake, who served in WWI. In 1943, the Navy sent young DeWitt to the officers’ training program.

“That was the day I got my commission,” Mr. DeWitt says while pointing to a picture.

He studied at Vanderbilt and met his bride of 68 years, Barbara.

“You’re so beautiful,” says News 2’s Alex Denis. Barbara responds, “Well, he’s so handsome.”

They raised 4 children. DeWitt practiced law and eventually retired after a long career, and admits there are several secrets to his success.

“A beautiful young wife who’s taken care of me.”

And, his service to the country.

“It’s a learning experience that sticks with you all your life.”

Fresh out of high school, just 17 years old, DeWitt volunteered to fight in WWII.

“This was a very patriotic time. Every boy wanted to go in. Everyone,” he recalled.

DeWitt watched the United States rise as a superpower and Nazi Germany fall.

The war ended and the nuclear age began.

“I really doubt there have been many people in this world to see an atomic bomb dropped.”

DeWitt is one of them during Operation Crossroads. He was sent to the South Pacific, just north of the equator, as part of an experiment to discover how would detonating an atomic bomb by air, and underwater, affect a fleet of ships?

“We were all very nervous. We knew what had happened at Hiroshima and Nagasaki the year before.”

The ships anchored near Bikini Atoll roughly 25 miles away from the atomic bombs.

“The orders were for us to lay down on the deck of the ship and cover our eyes.”

The bombs exploded.

“Then in about a minute over the loud speaker came ‘you may look up now.’ There was this beautiful pink mushroom cloud just like you’ve seen in pictures.”

While the fleet sustained some damage, no one was injured. Soon after, DeWitt received orders to return home and his services came to an end. Years went by and he lost touch with his men. Though he’s searched recently, he hasn’t had much luck.

“One of the saddest parts of getting old is you lose all your friends.”

And, our country loses treasures from the greatest generation. Which is why Alex asked Mr. DeWitt to share some wisdom.

“You ask tough questions,” he says with a laugh.

Finally, with a light-hearted chuckle, he said the following. “The only person who wants to be 95 is a guy who’s 96.”