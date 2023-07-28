JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thursday marked 70 years since the Korean Armistice was signed, effectively bringing an end to the Korean War.

We took you to a ceremony honoring the event and in this week’s Veterans Voices, we continue to share the stories of those who served in what’s often referred to as the “forgotten war.”

“To us it’s not forgotten…we remember it,” Arlen Hensley said.

Hensley was a radioman in the war. Like several other fellow veterans News Channel 11 spoke to Thursday, he received a Purple Heart.

“Three of my lieutenants got killed and one severely wounded. I got wounded on the 27th of March, 1953. We were going up to help E-Z Company, we were going up the Reno Block to keep the Chinese from coming down to their headquarters and aid station,” Hensley explained. “When I first got there off the trucks, they were shooting mortars in. I laid my pack down and my radio with it. A mortar hit right on top of me. I was in a bunker, it saved my life I guess.”

The Korean War between North and South Korea began on June 25, 1950.

“We went over for a country we did not know or people we did not know,” said Fred Himelwright, who was in the artillery unit. “And we fought to maintain freedom.”

Many of the men who served were young and many were teenagers.

“When I arrived in the artillery unit, was the same day that there was a tremendous shelling and three men in the unit next to me were killed,” Himelwright shared. “They were shooting at us and I wanted to go up to a gun and shoot back. And I had not yet been assigned to anything. So I lived through that. And that was one of the worst experiences.”

The three-year conflict is often referred to as the “forgotten war” as it happened after World War II and before the Vietnam War. But, those who served are still impacted today.

“I never did understand why. I know that there was never a declaration of war signed by the president like there was in World War II and with Vietnam,” said Paul Serchia, who was an infantryman.

The signing of the Armistice on July 27, 1953, effectively ended the war, but fighting continued until the last minute.

“I was 22 years old when the war ended,” said Robert Shelton, who served in the Army Signal Corps as a high-speed radio operator. “I was at the front line and they were firing right at the last minute and I thought that was silly, to get wounded or get killed within the last few hours of the war.”

Seventy years later, local Korean War Veterans gathered to honor their fellow soldiers lost in the conflict. They talked about their time and accomplishments there but shared some concerns for the future of democracy in South Korea.

“North Korea’s still pouncing almost every time they get a chance to, you know, reminding us what they can do,” said John Bussard, Sr. who was in the Demilitarized Zone. “And they didn’t have missiles at one time, but now they’ve got the missiles and they fired the missiles pretty often just to remind us that they could be in charge and very quickly.”

Thursday’s ceremony in Johnson City was held by the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion at the Washington County/Johnson City Veterans Memorial Park.

During the ceremony, the names of local soldiers who died in the war were read aloud and they rang a bell for each one.

The ceremony also included the playing of Taps, a presentation of the missing man table, and the laying of a wreath.

A Korean War veteran and Korean pastor also spoke.

