JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL)- Last year marked 70 years since the Korean War Armistice was signed, effectively ending the conflict. Army veteran Paul Serchia remembers spending the monumental day in the hospital, recovering from wounds sustained in the infamous Battle of Pork Chop Hill.

“I didn’t think we were going to make it. I really didn’t. I figured that’s the last day of my life,” Serchia recalled of that battle.

After all, it was one of the most important of the war.

“For about a year or a year and a half, the United States and North Korea were negotiating some sort of a peace settlement, and they were getting closer and it was said that whoever had control of Pork Chop Hill, that gave them better bargaining rights,” Serchia said. “That was the last major battle during the Korean War, and that took place in July of ’53, and we lost a lot of people there.”

Serchia was drafted into the Army as an infantryman. He was wounded twice in the Battle of Pork Chop Hill: once on the arm and later on his head.

“I remember the medic on Pork Chop Hill scraping the shrapnel off my head. I didn’t know what he was doing,” he said. “Then he threw [what] must’ve been a whole bottle of Merthiolate on there and some bandages and just wrapped my head with these bandages.”

He was taken to a Norweigan Mobile Army Surgical Hospital before being placed on a hospital train, then a plane before being treated in a Japanese hospital for two months.

“I was in the hospital on the 11th of July, and that’s when the commanding general ordered the United States troops off the hill and just left it for the North Koreans,” he said. “We lost a lot of lives. It was a real mess up there.”

Although the Korean War Armistice was signed, Serchia’s time on Pork Chop Hill wasn’t over. He was sent back to help recover the bodies.

“Going through the trenches and trying to identify people, taking their boots off to see if their name was there, their dog tag. [I] found a body, had to put it in a body bag.”

Serchia served until 1954. He later got married, had children, and remained involved in the local Korean War Association and the Military Order of Purple Heart.

“You have to keep your organizations active, otherwise you’re going to be forgotten again,” said Serchia.

That is paramount for those who served in what’s known as the “Forgotten War.”