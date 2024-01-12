MOUNTAIN HOME, Tenn. (WJHL) — Timothy Dietz found his passion for serving others while in the Army.

“The military was a wonderful experience for me,” Dietz said. “I learned a trade, got to go to various places, and meet all kinds of people.”

More than 20 years after getting out, he’s still meeting all kinds of people as a utilization registered nurse at the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

“Those patients for me, was like a history lesson every day with World War II veterans and Korean veterans and Vietnam veterans,” Dietz said. “It was a blessing on me day in and day out”

He reviews patient records and makes sure people are receiving the correct level of care.

“We all come from all different walks of life, some have it harder than others and you just try your best to reach out to them and comfort them in their time of need,” Dietz said.

Dietz became interested in healthcare while serving as an operating room tech while in the service. He got his start at the VA through his ETSU nursing clinicals. He started in the surgical ICU and then the GI lab before getting this position.

“Sixteen years of my career was clinical, so working with patients day in and day out and being that I had been in the military, it was easy to relate to those patients,” Dietz said. “It’s an outright honor to serve other veterans and try to make a difference.”

During that time, he was called to serve in Operation Desert Storm for eight months.

“It was still tough being away from home, being in the middle of a desert — northern Kuwait for a few months. It just makes you appreciate life more.”

He returned and went right back to serving others, and to co-workers who he says are family.

“When you’re working 12 hours with people, they become your family. We’ve become a family. I’ve been with some people for almost that entire time,” he said. “It’s just a different environment. You’re working with people that served. You’re working with people that love to care for those who have served.”

Dietz will retire in May of 2025 after 35 years of service with the VA.