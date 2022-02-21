(WJHL) – While there’s no doubt that the words “Appalachian music” can bring banjoes, dulcimers, guitars, autoharps and other classics to mind, the faces, names and stories behind the tones are all the more important to the hosts of market-leading podcast series “Sepia Tones: Exploring Black Appalachian Music.”

The show, which has episodes sitting squarely in the top 5% of podcasts worldwide according to Listen Notes, was born from national discussions about race and Black heritage in the summer of 2020.

“At that time I started to have a conversation with a colleague of mine called Dr. William Turner, who’s retired from Berea College,” said Dr. Ted Olson, professor of Appalachian Studies at East Tennessee State University. “And Bill Turner is one of the great champions of African American studies in Appalachia, he literally wrote the book on the subject.”

The work was originally intended to take the form of a music album, capturing Black voices and offering a space for the expression of feelings from the time.

“The idea was, is that Black music would become a way for us to explore deep issues, deep cultural and historical issues, that are related to the presence of Blacks in Appalachia, which of course goes back hundreds of years,” Olson said. “It’s quite possible to say that Black culture is Appalachian culture, and Appalachian culture is Black culture, as well as other cultures combined.”

As COVID-19 precautions began to keep musicians out of the studio, hosts Dr. Ted Olson and Dr. William Turner realized that the format had to change to make the project possible. In their search for a format, they settled on cooperation with the Great Smoky Mountains Association (GSMA), and a mini-series embedded within Appalachian podcast Smoky Mountain Air.

“They have an initiative to acknowledge and pursue a deeper understanding of African American culture in Appalachia, simultaneous to what we’re doing,” Olson said. “So the original idea of recording Black Appalachian music continued in a sense, but through a different form.”

Turner and Olson were aware of each other and working in parallel for years before their first collaboration proposal, and Olson said the idea clicked nearly instantly. With Turner’s field-defining research in Black Appalachian studies and Olson’s Grammy-nominated music preservation efforts, the conversations between the two would be enough material on their own.

“Basically, I expressed it to him that it’s really important that in Appalachia we grapple with race relations, that we deal with circumstances of social justice honestly and openly,” Olson said. “And of course, he fully agreed because he’s made a career out of studying such circumstances in the region.”

But to provide the most eclectic and intensive look at the world of Black Appalachian past, present and future, Olson and Turner lined up a list of guests that could shed light on the industry as it was and is. For Olson, one guest’s words made the effort completely worth it.

“Music is truly colorblind, it is truly collaborative, but these Black musicians that Sparky Rucker mentioned during that first podcast episode, it was so poignant to hear that list coming from somebody, Sparky Rucker, who had been their mentee.”

Rucker gleaned lessons from many of the musicians he listed, and while he learned from them, he realized just how many seemed overlooked, unknown or underplayed in the region. In the show’s first episode, Rucker listed those names with reverence.

“You can’t just stick people in one little area, you know,” Rucker said. “Musicians will go any place if you’re going to feed them and give them a little drink and give them a little money, taste of money. They’ll go any place.”

While many podcasts hope to capture the conversation of the time or discuss what listeners are thinking about, Olson said he hopes the show sticks around in the minds of those who give it a try and is brought back up when discussions of race, history and music are held in the future. Always with the historian’s perspective, Olson knows that theirs is not the only story to tell.

“The full story of Appalachia is being rediscovered, recovered, reinterpreted,” Olson said. “Our history isn’t behind us entirely.”

For those who may not be an original fan of Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country, Olson is sure that there’s more to the podcast than meets the eye. Genre is a loose term in Sepia Tones, and the show plans to maintain a wide view of Black music throughout history as they finish their last two episodes.

“Anyone who listens to podcasts, if they’re a human being, will find something to relate to,” Olson said. “They don’t have to be fans of any one particular style of music or frankly they don’t have to be fans of any kind of vernacular music at all.”

At its core, Sepia Tones promises a casual-yet-thoughtful atmosphere for honest conversations, beautiful music and standout voices in a world that can go so often overlooked.