PHOTOS: Negro League Baseball in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, and Jim Gilliam are just a few of the big names in baseball history that once stepped up to the plate in Nashville.
They were players for Negro League Baseball teams. One of America’s most historic baseball stadiums was Sulphur Dell. It was home to Nashville’s Negro League. That stadium was demolished in the 1960s, but First Horizon Park pays homage to its legacy.
Take a look at these Tennessee State Library and Archives photos and others with connections to Negro League Baseball in Tennessee.
