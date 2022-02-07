Mind, Body & Soul: Tybre Faw, an activist for Civil Rights at only 14 years old

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tybre Faw is far from your average teenage boy. While he plays football, video games, board games, the trumpet, and jokes around with classmates like any other teen, he’s an old soul beneath the surface.

Faw, while only 14-years-old, has lived a far more exciting life than many retired adults. He’s walked the same path in Selma, Alabama that Representative John Lewis and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took in 1965 in the fight for civil rights.

He’s also published two books, became the topic of another book written by New York Times bestselling author Andrea Davis Pinkney, and has received a full scholarship to Benedict College years before even graduating high school. Believe it or not, those are only a few of his accomplishments.

Faw is a Johnson City native and a product of the Johnson City school system. He attended Woodland Elementary and is a current student at Liberty Bell Middle School with plans of attending Science Hill High School next year.

Woodland Elementary didn’t only mark the beginning of Faw’s grade school education but was also a big reason for his sudden interest in history and the Civil Rights movement.

Laura Evans, the music teacher at Woodland, said she’s been teaching for 27 years with about 15 of those at the elementary school. She said she met Tybre when he was a mere Kindergartener, not knowing the potential this young boy would soon bring to her classroom.

In third grade, she had Tybre as a student, once again. Evans said her students were to perform the “I Have a Dream” musical, a songful rendition pertaining to the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a man who Evans’ father actually knew personally.

Evans shared the story of her father and Dr. King’s friendship as they attended Boston University together, living on the same floor of the housing building.

“When I shared some of those stories with Tybre, it really seemed to put a spark in him, he had a lot of questions about it,” she said.

Evans said Tybre was full of questions and wonder following this news. Tybre is described by Evans as a happy-go-lucky kid, who is sweet, kind, thoughtful, and most of all inquisitive.

It’s his draw to history that has made him the young accomplished man he is today. While Tybre’s two grandmothers attribute his initial spark to Mrs. Evans, she’s humbled to have made even an ounce of change in his life.

“Teachers hope that we’re making a difference in every child and it has been a blessing to see that I did make a difference,” said Evans.

Tybre Faw has made an impact on every life he’s touched, but it’s the lives that have touched him that have helped mold him into who he is.

Bart Lyon, Tybre’s football coach since he was a youth player for the Jr. Toppers, said his grandmothers are the best support system Tybre could ever ask for. However, his two grandmothers told News Channel 11 it’s Lyon’s coaching and lessons that Tybre lives by on a day-to-day basis.

Lyon said Tybre is smart, dedicated, and passionate. It’s his passion that shines both on and off the field. “Outstanding young man, high-character, hard worker. The effort he gives on the football field is the same effort he gives in the community it really balances out. He’s a great kid and I wish we had more Tybres,” said Lyon.

Lyon couldn’t say enough compliments about Tybre and the young man he has become. “He’s going to be bigger than Johnson City. The best has yet to come for Tybre. He is the type of kid that you hope your daughters marry, and you hope your sons grow up to be like,” he said.

Tybre wanted to meet Dr. King after learning about his legacy through the third-grade musical, but since King had died back in 1968, he took up an interest in his close friend, Representative John Lewis of Georgia, another key player in the Civil Rights movement.

At only 9 years old, he called Lewis’ office to make an appointment to meet him; however, there wasn’t a good time. It wasn’t until a year later that Tybre and his family traveled to Selma, Alabama to meet him. Tybre was unknowingly repeating history, but at the same time, creating his own story.

“He (John Lewis) wrote a letter to Dr. King, and I made a phone call to John Lewis and it was just repeating history. Then suddenly, we were close friends and they were close friends. I didn’t notice it until then, but it’s such an amazing thing,” said Tybre.

He and his grandmothers thought it would be a simple hello, but what happened was just the beginning of an entirely new chapter.

Tybre met Lewis and spoke with him for quite some time about casual topics like school and grades. Later in the day, Tybre said Lewis asked him to walk with him across the Edmund Pettis Bridge, arms locked together. It was an experience he never imagined happening.

“Everybody was just shocked. Everyone thought he’s just going to look and then go back to the car and have a great day, but that was a lot to take in at that point,” said Tybre.

He and Lewis kept in touch throughout the years, calling on birthdays, corresponding through the mail, and even visiting with each other in D.C. He said John Lewis inspired him to do great things and cause “good trouble.”

Tybre authored two books about his relationship with Lewis, books he hopes will inspire other kids not just in Northeast Tennessee, but across the nation.

“I wrote these books to inspire other kids to chase their ambitions, chase their goals and make their own good trouble and a change in their life,” he said.

His relationship with Lewis opened the door to meeting other influential people in congress. Tybre said he met Vice President Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and so many more. While he’s lived an extraordinary life in just nearly a decade and a half of being on this earth, he said he tries to stay humble.

“Even though I did meet all these people, I’m just still a normal, young guy just trying to live out his dream, get involved, see what history is really all about,” said Tybre.

When asked about John Lewis’ passing, Tybre was teary-eyed, remembering the man he was fortunate enough to call a “big brother” and the funeral he spoke at alongside former U.S. presidents. While Lewis is gone physically, Tybre said he will always carry him in his heart.

“He’s still here in my heart and he’s probably still going to push me past my limits because he pushed past his limits so I’m definitely going to try and follow that,” he said.

Tybre told News Channel 11 he already plans to attend the next March in Selma happening the first weekend of March. While it will be the first in-person anniversary without Lewis, he said “good trouble” will be the legacy he continues to carry out.