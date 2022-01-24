Mind, Body & Soul: Lottie Ryans continues to effect positive change in Johnson City and beyond

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For Lottie Ryans, Johnson City has always been home.

She graduated from Science Hill High School in 1978, and after college, decided to remain in the Tri-Cities.

“From a civic perspective, being in an area of this size – I think you can have a bigger impact and get involved quicker,” she said.

Community involvement was engrained in Ryans from an early age, with her parents setting the example.

“I saw them say that community was important and despite all the things they had going on personally with raising six kids, they were out there doing in their community,” she said.

Whether it was serving as board members for the local youth organization, Teen Town, or fighting for racial equality, the Ryans family placed a great deal of emphasis on being active members of society.

“I remember as a young girl doing a march, during some of the Civil Rights marches – with Dr. Martin Luther King,” she said. “I remember walking with my parents one Sunday afternoon. So, that was just part of who they were and part of who they made us to be, as well.”

Ryans said area schools were completely integrated by the time she began her grade-school education in Johnson City.

“I was very much the benefactor of a lot of people’s efforts and work to say, let’s make sure we give everybody equal treatment and equal opportunities,” she said.

She remains grateful for those people and their efforts today, allowing the same passion and determination to drive her work on the Johnson City Board of Education for 13 years.

“I was just glad to be a part of bringing more resources and good policies to our school system,” she said.

Ryans said both of her parents were not educated but worked two or three jobs to provide for her and her five siblings growing up – embodying the value of hard work.

“My mom is 98, and but for COVID – I think she would still be working,” Ryans smiled. “The tease is that ‘We can’t retire, mom is still working,’ but she is the definition of work ethic, as was my father.”

Ryans now serves as the Director of Workforce and Literacy Initiatives for the First Tennessee Development District (FTDD), a role she has held since 2016. She works with community organizations and corporations to create employment partnerships and tackle literacy issues in eight Northeastern Tennessee counties.

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and vaccines became available, she became instrumental to the FTDD’s efforts to combat the virus.

The FTDD received a grant from BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee for $541,700, and Ryans, along with Region A.H.E.A.D., Ballad Health and others, came up with an idea.

“What can we do with this money? Not just to promote get a vaccine, but can we put shots in arms?” she recalled.

Soon, the “Take a Shot on Life” campaign was born. The grant helped pay for a trio of vans to travel around the region and inform people about the safety of vaccines and administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine – with an emphasis on visiting rural communities and communities of color.

A “Take a Shot on Life” van at an event in August 2020

“We knew just from national conversation that there was a potential that there would be vaccine hesitancy, particularly from the African American community, given history,” Ryans said. “We wanted to make sure that my community had opportunity.

“Hoping that trusted voices would help people feel very comfortable, that there was no risk in taking the shot. That was a really important piece of this work.”

The campaign did not see the initial success many of the organizers had expected, but it didn’t dampen Ryans’ spirits.

“One person – potentially save that life and potentially save people that they are connected to,” she said. “We started looking at it as a shot is a win.”

The green vans have continued to make their rounds into 2022, administering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ryans’ countless works through FTDD, the Johnson City Board of Education and beyond have led to many victories for communities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. But, she feels none of those victories are hers alone.

“I feel like I’m in this role because God put me in this role,” she said. “So, it’s a really important part. I feel blessed to be in this role, and I feel like daily I’m guided by my faith and blessed because we just get these opportunities that just keep coming before us. I’m very thankful for that.”