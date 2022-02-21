During a special presentation celebrating Black History Month, News Channel 11 showcased just a few of the people in the Tri-Cities committed to improving mental, physical, and spiritual health in Black communities across the region.
Watch all five parts of “Honoring Black History: Mind, Body, Soul” below:
Part I
Featuring Johnson City musician Amythyst Kiah
Part II
Featuring Johnson City barber Craig Charles and First Tennessee Development District Director Lottie Ryans
Part III
Featuring pastor and Johnson City Commissioner Aaron Murphy
Part IV
Featuring young author and activist Tybre Faw
Part V
Featuring Bristol, Virginia Sheriff Tyrone Foster