JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — When Amythyst Kiah performs, it’s clear – she’s on a journey to superstardom.

But what only a few people knew until recently is that the Johnson City-based, Grammy-nominated artist is on another journey to better mental health.

“For me, this has been an ongoing project to unpack all these things that I’ve just kept about myself,”

Kiah recently told News Channel 11. “And the more I’ve been able to speak about what’s going on in my mind – it’s made a difference.”

That likely won’t compute for most who’ve seen Kiah perform on stage. Her powerful voice and fearless musicianship convey confidence that makes her seem as comfortable in a small venue as she was during a recent appearance on ABC-TV’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

But superstar musicians have taught us over and over again – looks can betray a painful reality.

“My own confidence and courage within myself was always waning,” she admitted.

The reason why involves events in her life that occurred many years ago. Long before Amythyst Kiah was one of the hottest new artists in the country, she was a little girl in East Tennessee trying to deal with trauma.

What she describes as a stable childhood slowly began to unravel. When she was 17, her mother committed suicide. And for years, she says her father struggled with addiction.

For obvious reasons, she says she was angry.

“It took me so many years to fully understand that these were two people that were broken and they didn’t ask for that pain,” she said.

After her mother’s death, Amythyst and her dad began to heal – together. He got clean. She found music as a student in the East Tennessee State University Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Roots Music Studies program. When she decided to pursue music as a full-time career, she said he’s dropped everything and devoted his life to being her biggest champion.

“I’m really proud of him, all that he’s been through. Just falling down and getting back up,” she said. “If I could be a fraction of the person he is, that’s all I could ask for.”

Amythyst Kiah says her father has been her inspiration before graduation at ETSU and since she launched her solo career. (Souce: Amythyst Kiah)

Amythyst says her father was the first to urge her to seek therapy and to care for herself at home and on the road.

“It can be very painful to look within and see how much pain you’re in,” she said. “It’s a very difficult process.”

Amythyst says therapy taught her that her own mental health is directly tied to a healthy routine including diet, exercise and rest while continuously working to be mindful of her thoughts about the past and future.

“Being able to dig out the trauma and how it’s affected me. But also – how am I going to move forward? Because if I stay in that same spot, nothing is going to change.”

With a busy touring season ahead, Amythst Kiah says she has a plan – not just to be a star but to be whole in mind, body and soul.

“We’re here for a short time and I think finding ways to enjoy it as much as we can.”