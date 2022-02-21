JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Patsy Fields hadn’t volunteered to be a trailblazer when she became one of the first Black students to attend Science Hill High School at the start of her junior year.

“I don’t even remember,” Fields, now Patsy Cornick, said of the reason she and a handful of others walked through the school’s doors in the fall of 1964. “All I know is we were told to go up there.”

For most Black Johnson City families with teenagers, the 1964 school year started with their children going to segregated Langston High School, just like each year had since the 1890s – but not for the Fieldses, Bachmans and several others.

For the first time, Black students – barely a handful of them, and all girls – would begin the school year attending previously all-White Science Hill. Less than five months later, seven more girls from Langston, including Cornick’s younger sister Linda, would join them following a federal court order.

Patsy Fields Cornick was one of a handful of Black high schoolers to integrate Science Hill High School in the fall of 1964, a year before full integration occurred.

Cornick and her sister, Linda Fields Kyle, shared their memories of that 1964-65 school year, which was punctuated by an overwhelming victory for Johnson City’s Black families in a federal desegregation case, with News Channel 11 at Johnson City’s Langston Centre.

“All in all it was pretty fair I guess, but some of the teachers were not,” Cornick said of the students’ reception. Her fellow transplants from Langston that fall included Sharon and Sylvia Bachman, Constance Brady, Teresa Spiva and Winzell Erwin.

Cornick remembers forging friendships with some White students to go along with relationships she already had from having White neighbors. Her 1965 annual shows evidence of that, with messages scrawled in the margins from many classmates.

“I wouldn’t say I was going over to spend the night with them or anything, but we had friends,” Cornick said.

Teresa Spiva (top left) in her 1965 Science Hill annual photo. (Photos courtesy Johnson City Schools)

Sharon Bachman (bottom right) in her 1965 Science Hill annual photo.

Winzell Erwin (top right) in her 1965 Science Hill annual photo.

Constance Brady (top right) in her 1965 Science Hill annual photo.

Sylvia Bachman (top right) in her 1965 Science Hill annual photo.

The Black students didn’t just blend right in immediately, though.

“We went out for cheerleader, a friend and I probably in our junior year, but we didn’t make it,” said Kyle, who was a sophomore when she joined her older sister on Jan. 19, 1965.

“You weren’t invited to join in any of the clubs, so like I say you weren’t invited to any of the social functions.”

No Black girl would make the cheerleading squad until the early ’70s.

Linda Fields Kyle as a Science Hill junior. (Photo courtesy Johnson City Schools)

But generally the teenagers — brought together by social and legal matters occurring mostly outside their adolescent concerns — took one another’s measure in the informal setting of hallways and spaces not watched over by adults. When their lives did intersect with current events, both sisters remembered some instances of support from White students.

Cornick said her cousin, Mary Wood, and fellow Black student Hattie Stuart told her about a Science Hill band trip to Virginia Beach.

“They went into a restaurant to eat and they wouldn’t serve them. So the White kids who were with Mary and Hattie, they said ‘well we’re not eating here either,’ so they left and went somewhere else.”

But Cornick remembered a number of teachers who were less than subtle in their different treatment of Black students.

“They would always want to call on one of us,” she said of some teachers at Science Hill. “If it was one Black in that class or two, they were always going to call us to see if we were smart enough to answer the question.”

The bigger question — enter little sister

Much bigger questions than the ones a few teachers may have hoped would stump Black students were brewing in Johnson City, where change was afoot.

As fate and the courts would have it, Patsy Fields and her fellow students would be joined a year later, a full decade after Brown vs Board of Education, by the remainder of the city’s Black students.

Langston, a tight-knit if underfunded pillar of Johnson City’s Black community, would graduate its last class nine months after Fields, Teresa Spiva and five others left to blaze trails at Science Hill. That fall, only Patsy Fields and the others put themselves forward in the halls, classrooms and cafeteria at the much-larger Science Hill.

But what prompted Linda Fields and six others — Mary Wood, Linda Mock, Myrtle Steward, Hattie Stuart (she of the band trip), Kay Belton and Jane English — to join Patsy and her fellow trailblazers in mid-January 1965?

That question is answered in the masters thesis of late Johnson City historian Mary Alexander. Alexander devoted a chapter of the overall thesis on Black life in Johnson City from 1856-1965 to “Educational Strivings in the Black Community in Johnson City, 1870-1965. (That thesis is housed at East Tennessee State University’s Archives of Appalachia).

Linda Fields Kyle at the Langston Centre.

According to Alexander, following the Brown decision, “the struggle for justice started in 1954, and the (1964) suit for full integration in Johnson City was the final phase.”

Half a dozen years passed before the Johnson City Board of Education officially adopted a 1960 voluntary integration plan based on a “grade a year” scheme that wouldn’t see schools fully integrated until 1972.

A section of Mary Alexander’s masters thesis describing community activism in the late 1950s following the Brown vs Board of Education decision. (Courtesy Archives of Appalachia)

By that time, the Black-organized Progressive League had been pushing for full integration for six years. Alexander wrote that those citizens were motivated by, among other things, the unjust 1954 firing of Langston principal Neil Armstrong.

They were joined by the biracial Johnson City Council for Community Concerns. The groups focused both on voter registration and the desegregation of the city’s public schools.

“These groups constantly hammered City leaders for complete integration of the City School System, as well as City-wide integration.”

In 1963, the vocational school integrated, meaning Langston students taking vocational classes were bused to Science Hill but went back to Langston for any academic coursework.

That was one of several problematic elements of Johnson City’s plan, according to Alexander’s thesis. These issues kept Black community activists like Dorothy Vaught Simmons, Betty Hill Goah, Anne McConnell and Bascom Fields (uncle to the Fields sisters) meeting to strategize and advocate for change according to Simmons’s daughter, Debbie Grey.

Patsy Fields Cornick’s junior class picture (upper left) from the 1965 Science Hill High School annual. (Photo courtesy Johnson City Schools)

Grey’s mother wrote pointed letters to Superintendent Howard McCorkle in 1963 outlining the substandard facilities at Dunbar Elementary, one of two black grade schools. Simmons made it clear parents wanted both equal investment in the schools and desegregation.

In late May 1964, just a few months before Grey began her eighth-grade year at Langston and Linda Fields her sophomore year, a committee that had been appointed by Johnson City’s mayor “to advise City Hall on ways to improve race relations in the city” met with the school board.

According to Alexander’s thesis, the group called for “full integration” and the school board countered that the grade-a-year plan was “working and satisfactory.”

That prompted the Progressive League to recommend that Black parents apply for admission or petition for transfer to white schools closest to their neighborhoods. In the case of high schoolers, the recommendation was to apply to Science Hill, which the Fieldses, Grey’s parents and many others did.

For the most part, those petitions and admissions were denied and in early October, attorneys from the Knoxville office of Looby and Williams wrote to the school board regarding the issue. Attorney Carl Cowan wrote that 115 Black children and their parents or guardians — on behalf of the city’s entire school-aged Black population — “sought ‘their Constitutional rights,'” Alexander wrote.

Related to this effort, Linda Fields Kyle, then a sophomore, started the school year sitting at home at the advice of lawyers as Black families strategized about how to get a recalcitrant Johnson City school board to integrate. After several weeks she returned to Langston as tensions rose on the legal front.

A White ETSU professor and member of the biracial “Council for Community Concerns,’ Sol Adler, met informally with the board on Oct. 26, 1964, in what Alexander wrote was an attempt to avoid litigation. The board stood firm and several law firms signed on to a suit the NAACP filed on the last day of 1964.

The motion for a temporary restraining order that would result in integration hit the federal court officially on Jan. 8, 1965. Judge Charles Neese heard the suit in Greeneville’s federal court a week later.

Attorneys for the school board presented a new desegregation proposal that would completely integrate grades 5-9 the following school year and the high school for the 1966-67 school year. Attorney Walter Lee Price also disputed the plaintiffs’ claim that Black schools had inferior facilities and inferior curriculum, library and other necessities.

Even Cornick realized that wasn’t true as a student.

“Mr. McKinney’s mother, I remember when they were talking about integrating, she had gotten up and testified that she had been snooping around up there and she saw all the nice labs they had in the science department and all that,” she said. “So they always had better than we. We were always getting the hand-me-downs and didn’t have what they had.”

As Cornick settled into her second semester at Science Hill, Judge Neese found fully in favor of the plaintiffs on Jan. 15. Alexander cited a Johnson City Press-Chronicle article that quoted the judge:

“I see no logical reason to give you the additional year (to integrate the high school). So many have taken the attitude they will do what the court makes them do. I call attention to the fact that school board members have taken the same oath to uphold the law as the court. The court is not in the school business. But (the) court must see (that) the law is obeyed.”

For logistical reasons, Neese ordered much of the integration delayed until the next school year, but he ordered several students to be immediately admitted to White schools, including Linda Fields Kyle and her six fellow high schoolers.

With four of the 15 Science Hill juniors from the Black community in this 1966 annual photo, things had clearly changed from the previous year. (Photo courtesy Johnson City Schools)

Kyle remembers well the Tuesday after the verdict. It was Jan. 19, and she was unceremoniously pulled out of Callie Redd’s math class and told she and the other girls would be heading to Science Hill to finish their school year.

“They just came in and said ‘get your things and come with me,'” Kyle said. “And that was the last I saw of Langston High.”

Kyle hadn’t paid close attention to the legal battle that had taken place over the previous weeks and months. She just knew she missed her sister, who had been telling her all about her Science Hill experience.

“I, of course, realized what was going on, and I was anxious really to go to Science Hill,” she said.

She was a cheerleader at Langston, knew everyone and was instructed by teachers from her own community.

“There were things like that, the social interaction that you didn’t have at Science Hill that you have at Langston,” Kyle said.

Like her sister, though, Kyle said she noticed more issues with adults than with fellow students. Kyle was an honor roll student both at Langston and at Science Hill, but she said one Science Hill math teacher singled her out.

“As I recall, she expected a whole lot of me, and she (said) things in front of the class as to ‘Mr. Peeler’ (Langston’s advanced math teacher) said that you were really something in algebra.’ It’s as if, ‘you weren’t what I expected. You didn’t do as well as I expected.’ However, I made the honor roll all the time.”

The Science Hill teacher’s comments stuck in the craw of at least one of Kyle’s White classmates.

“One young man wrote in my annual that he didn’t like how Mrs. So and So treated me in algebra class.”

Kyle said, though, that the math teacher’s approach wasn’t universal.

“I’m not going to say that about all my teachers because I had teachers that were very helpful in acclimating you to the climate, the change that you were making.”

Getting used to the changes

Both sisters said things improved for them at Science Hill when full desegregation occurred for the 1965-66 school year. Cornick said several Black teachers had begun teaching at Science Hill and the students were getting used to the much-larger school and its advantages.

Patsy Fields Cornick had acclimated to Science Hill after two years there when she crossed the graduation stage in spring 1966.

Kyle agreed.

“I was a little bit nervous of course to go to school up there, but after that first half of the year, the next year was a lot easier, became easier. I had friends and I have to say a lot of White girls.”

Some of the memories remained clear for years. Cornick said recently she was in Bristol for a family gathering, and her daughter told her about a White woman stopping her at a store.

“My daughter came running up and said ‘you’re not going to believe this. I just met a lady that said ‘you’ve got to be Patsy Fields’ daughter.’ I said ‘you’re kidding!’ I said ‘what was her name,’ so when I saw Gayle at the 50th reunion she was telling me about the incident. I said, ‘yeah, my daughter told me.’

“You had some that were friendly and still remember you when you go to reunions and things.”

Linda Kyle said the changes through the years would probably please Elbert and Nannie Fields. The pair both worked at Johnson City Memorial Hospital, sent the girls to integrated Brownie and Girl Scout troops and though quiet compared to some of their peers in the Black community, were as determined as anyone else to see change.

“We talked about it, but my mom, she was more like myself, not very vocal.”

Elbert Fields, Cornick recalled, was one of the first people to integrate the hospital’s cafeteria. Her parents, who moved to Johnson City from Southwest Virginia when the girls were little, quietly strove for change.

“They were always trying to better the community so people could get along.”