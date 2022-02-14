JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Aaron T. Murphy says people always told him throughout childhood that he was born to be a pastor. The son of a pastor himself, he soaked in his father’s leadership through ministry.

But, Murphy said a call to be a minister was one he rejected.

“I fought it, I fought this notion for years,” Murphy said.

That is until a full circle moment would open his eyes to his true calling later in life. As it turns out, his calling in leadership would be much more than just preaching.

Permission to lead

Murphy was born outside of Roanoke in the city of Salem. His father’s job with Norfolk Southern took the family to Memphis where Murphy says he learned a lot about Black history.

Besides idolizing his father and looking up to him as a leader, Murphy says he has had two other significant role models in his life that have inspired him throughout the years.

“Leadership for me started back when I was a little boy,” Murphy said. “Leadership starts with character, integrity and wanting to practice that. I emulated those who I saw who were able to be a positive influence in the community and I wanted to be that as well at some point in my life.”

His uncle Noel C. Taylor was the first Black mayor of Roanoke. Taylor showed Murphy that anyone could be a leader, no matter their skin color. Johnson City’s own Reverend C.H. Charlton was a powerful influence in Murphy’s mother’s life, as she attended ETSU. Charlton would in turn become a lifelong inspiration who would ultimately lead Murphy to a life serving in ministry.

Seeing these leaders gave him permission to lead as well.

“I gravitated to those individuals because I saw myself there. They looked like me,” Murphy said.

He says through those men he learned integrity, character, valuing people, putting family first and leading by example.

Answering the call

Murphy would put lessons learned in ministry and leadership in his back pocket for a few years.

He embarked on a successful career in construction engineering, living in more than 20 states, building large healthcare facilities.

Until he decided to walk away from it all in 2009.

“I had an encounter with God that was so undeniable that I responded with the words, ‘Yes Lord. I will.’ Not knowing what I was getting myself into I enrolled at a local seminary,” Murphy said.

PHOTO: Aaron Murphy, Good Samaritan Ministries

Murphy enrolled at Milligan University for seminary and never looked back.

“It’s been a wonderful journey. There’s been some challenges but where I am today, I would do it all over again. The journey is the best part about it,” he said.

It was there his true calling was finally realized: becoming a faith leader, in more ways than one.

He would then start working at Johnson City’s Good Samaritan Ministries in 2014, where he is now the executive director.

Murphy leads the charge to feed and provide necessities for hundreds of thousands of community members in need, giving them encouragement, too.

“Words of hope, letting them know we are here to help you, we are here to help you get on your feet,” Murphy said. “You meet people where they are in their darkest hour.”

PHOTO: Aaron Murphy, Thankful Baptist Church

Murphy realized his life’s work was to preach the good news, becoming a pastor at Thankful Baptist Church in 2017, where he remains as senior pastor today.

“Knowing and being called to do what I am doing and doing that, it’s good. I feel at peace. I feel that I am doing the right thing,” said Murphy. “Sometimes you are making a full circle and you don’t see it. Until you get there and the circle is made.”

However, the year 2020 helped him see that even still his call to lead was not yet fulfilled.

A newcomer to politics, Murphy ran for a seat on the Johnson City City Commission and won.

“Having the opportunity to be at the commission gives the commission another perspective, a voice from a different world,” said Murphy.

More unity, less division

2020 was also a year of heightened racial tension nationwide.

George Floyd had been killed by police in Minneapolis, protests sparked across the nation – even in Johnson City and across the Tri-Cities region.

Murphy used his platform as a local faith leader to inspire unity. He lead prayer groups every single day that summer at the farmer’s market in Downtown Johnson City where pastors and community members of all colors gathered in peace.

PHOTO: Aaron Murphy

“Coming together and just praying, just calling on the name of the Lord. We saw relationship taking place and people working together. It was a beautiful thing,” said Murphy.

He says he met with community members and leaders in this capacity for 365 days consecutively.

As men before him inspired him to lead, Murphy now hopes to do the same – to encourage others to follow their calling and to strive for unity.

“I want to inspire other young men of color to say, ‘I can do it to, it’s possible, I see myself there.”