WJHL on Alexa

News Channel 11 now has flash briefings on Amazon Alexa. Here’s how to get started:

[NOTE: An Amazon Alexa capable device and the Alexa app are required to get WJHL Flash Briefings.]

Download the Alexa app and install it on your phone or tablet. Then, go to the menu and select Settings. Find your dot and connect your phone or tablet to it. Then, go back to the Alexa app on your phone or tablet. Scroll down to the Accounts section and select Flash Briefing. Search for “News Channel 11” and activate it.

That’s it! Just ask Alexa to tell you your flash briefing.

You can say, “What’s my Flash Briefing?” or “What’s the news?”