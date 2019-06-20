WJHL on Alexa

News Channel 11 now has flash briefings on Amazon Alexa. Here’s how to get started:
[NOTE: An Amazon Alexa capable device and the Alexa app are required to get WJHL Flash Briefings.]
- Download the Alexa app and install it on your phone or tablet.
- Then, go to the menu and select Settings. Find your dot and connect your phone or tablet to it.
- Then, go back to the Alexa app on your phone or tablet. Scroll down to the Accounts section and select Flash Briefing.
- Search for “News Channel 11” and activate it.
That’s it! Just ask Alexa to tell you your flash briefing.
You can say, “What’s my Flash Briefing?” or “What’s the news?”