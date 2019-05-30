Contact Us

Front Desk: 423-926-2151

Administration

Kenny Lawrence, General Manager

klawrence@wjhl.com

STATION TOURS: Note- Station tours will be suspended as of May 15th. If you would like to tour the station, contact Production Manager Michael Creamer at mcreamer@wjhl.com.

News

Jay Quaintance, News Director

jquaintance@wjhl.com

News Desk: 423-434-4504

Fax: 423-926-9080

Email: news@wjhl.com

Web team: webteam@wjhl.com

Sales

Paula Jackson, General Sales Manager

pjackson@wjhl.com

Kathy Gentry, Local Sales Manager

kgentry@wjhl.com

Toby Laek, Daytime Producer

tlaek@wjhlc.om

Copies of newscasts: If you’d like a copy of one of our newscasts, call Metro Monitor at 800-861-5255 or go to www.metromonitor.com for additional details.

For questions about WJHL’s FCC Public File contact:

WJHL-TV

338 E. Main Street

Johnson City, TN 37601

Or

Phone: 423-434-4534

Email: fccpublicfile@wjhl.com

Closed Captioning Problems

To report Closed Captioning Problems, issues or concerns, please contact our Captioning Hotline by e-mail, Fax or Phone:

Email: captioning.hotline@wjhl.com

Fax: 423-926-9080

Phone: 423-434-4534

Please include station or market information. We will make every effort to investigate your inquiry within 1 business day.

To submit written issues, complaints or concerns, please contact the following:

Kenny Lawrence

Closed Captioning Coordinator

WJHL-TV

338 E. Main Street

Johnson City, TN 37601

Phone: 423.434.4534

Email: captioning.complaint@wjhl.com

Before submitting a formal written complaint, we recommend you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your issue immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.

Children’s Programming

These reports and records are available for inspection by the public online by going to www.fcc.gov or www.wjhl.com, click on FCC Public File.

Comments or questions regarding this station’s children’s programming may be directed to:

Children’s Liaison

WJHL-TV, 338 East Main Street

Johnson City, TN 37601

Copies of the reports and additional information are available online from the FCC by clicking this link.