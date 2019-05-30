Contact Us

Front Desk: 423-926-2151
Administration
Kenny Lawrence, General Manager
klawrence@wjhl.com
STATION TOURS: Note- Station tours will be suspended as of May 15th. If you would like to tour the station, contact Production Manager Michael Creamer at mcreamer@wjhl.com.
News
Jay Quaintance, News Director
jquaintance@wjhl.com
News Desk: 423-434-4504
Fax: 423-926-9080
Email: news@wjhl.com
Web team: webteam@wjhl.com
Sales
Paula Jackson, General Sales Manager
pjackson@wjhl.com
Kathy Gentry, Local Sales Manager
kgentry@wjhl.com
Toby Laek, Daytime Producer
tlaek@wjhlc.om
Copies of newscasts: If you’d like a copy of one of our newscasts, call Metro Monitor at 800-861-5255 or go to www.metromonitor.com for additional details.
For questions about WJHL’s FCC Public File contact:
WJHL-TV
338 E. Main Street
Johnson City, TN 37601
Or
Phone: 423-434-4534
Email: fccpublicfile@wjhl.com
Closed Captioning Problems
To report Closed Captioning Problems, issues or concerns, please contact our Captioning Hotline by e-mail, Fax or Phone:
Email: captioning.hotline@wjhl.com
Fax: 423-926-9080
Phone: 423-434-4534
Please include station or market information. We will make every effort to investigate your inquiry within 1 business day.
To submit written issues, complaints or concerns, please contact the following:
Kenny Lawrence
Closed Captioning Coordinator
WJHL-TV
338 E. Main Street
Johnson City, TN 37601
Phone: 423.434.4534
Email: captioning.complaint@wjhl.com
Before submitting a formal written complaint, we recommend you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your issue immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.
Children’s Programming
These reports and records are available for inspection by the public online by going to www.fcc.gov or www.wjhl.com, click on FCC Public File.
Comments or questions regarding this station’s children’s programming may be directed to:
Children’s Liaison
WJHL-TV, 338 East Main Street
Johnson City, TN 37601
Copies of the reports and additional information are available online from the FCC by clicking this link.