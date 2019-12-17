Washington County, TN commissioners unanimously vote in favor of funding part of Boone Lake cleanup costs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) A resolution was unanimously passed by Washington County, Tennessee commissioners in regards to funding part of Boone Lake cleanup costs, Monday evening.

As the Boone Lake Dam repair project continues, residents have expressed concern regarding cleanup of debris.

More than 600 tributaries feed into the lake. From these streams, debris enters the lake, causing hazards for boaters and swimmers.

Now officials are hoping to receive money for better equipment to help clean it up.

In order for the cleanup to be successful, the Boone Lake Association is wanting a skimmer that would help get rid of the debris more quickly.

Now, they are requesting money from Johnson City and Washington County to pay for the costs.

“You get people that want to get rid of their tires. They throw them in the lake. They want to get rid of the old washing machine, throw it in a lake. The living room couch, the microwave oven. Whatever, you name it, we find it out there,” Boone Lake Association President Val Kosmider said.

A basket skimmer is expect to clear Boone Lake of debris.

Kosmider said, “What we think is going to happen is, a lot of that will rot, but some of the bigger stuff will float to the surface. It will accumulate, it will coagulate. Those are the kinds of things we’re going to be after with our new proposed trash skimmer.”

Kosmider has presented a proposal asking for $125,000 (Pages 8-20). That is the cost of a basket skimmer and other equipment. Washington County and Johnson City would split this cost into $62,500 each.

Right now, the county will provide $40,000 and will give the rest ($22,500) in the future.

Johnson City will hold a meeting thursday to determine whether the city will be on board with the project costs.

“We look upon this as some sort of regionalism type of activity. The lake itself, encompasses all of the communities and surrounding areas, and two of the counties. This is a great opportunity for everyone to get together and actually practice regionalism,” Kosmider said.

Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership CEO Mitch Miller, said these sites should not be used as a dumpsight any longer.

Miller said, “In particular, I can reference a few by Keep Carter County Beautiful. It’s really brought to light some of the challenges that we face as a region protecting our assets. Things that are truly special that we take for granted.”

Right now, Kosmider fears the debris will cause serious injury to those who take part in recreational activities on the lake when it is full. He said the lake is about 20 to 35 feet deep when full.

Obviously the residents are going to love that side out because they’re not going to want a dirty lake sitting behind their house. If that’s something the city and county can come together on, I think that’s a positive step,

Kosmider said the association will maintain a fultime crew, as part of the contract with the equipment supplier.

Kosmider said, “They are going to bring training to us for the equipment. We’ve had the equipment here on Boone Lake. We’ve tested it. It works very well for what it’s intended to do.”

Since this project began, TVA has given about $1.8 million in tax equivalent payments to Washington County for cleanup projects.

Kosmider said he hopes to give a similar presentation to get Sullivan County involved in the Holston River side of the dam, in the near future. He expects the project to be complete within the next two years.