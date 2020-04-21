Tri-Cities salon and retail owners react to phased economy opening

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s “Safer at Home” order is on track to expire in less than two weeks on April 30. Governor Lee announced Monday afternoon that the vast majority of businesses will be allowed to reopen on May 1.

“It will be phased, it will be smart, it will be strategic…and we’ll make sure primarily that the health and safety of Tennesseans is put first,” Lee said in Monday’s Covid-19 press conference.

Further details are expected to be released later this week. Businesses that re-open will have to follow guidance from the state.

The six Tennessee counties with their own health departments, including Sullivan County, will design their own reopening strategies with the help of the governor’s administration.

“Until there is a widespread vaccine, Covid-19 will exist in the society out there,” Lee said. “But the message is that we can begin to open businesses and remain safe because of the way that we changed the way we do business.”

But business owners in the Tri-Cities worry about the influx of customers.

“It’s going to be a very busy time for us hairstylists,” said Edify Salon Owner, Ketmanee Whitlock. “I’m pretty sure that the majority of hairstylists will absolutely welcome the work. I would probably gather that many of them will be working extra days and longer hours just to try and catch up on our clients needs.”

Whitlock says she’s not sure how she can do her job with social distancing requirements likely to still be in place.

“There really is no way that we can practice safe social distancing while we’re working. The only thing that we can really do is provide the proper and utmost sanitation,” Whitlock said. “We’re going to fail in that department tremendously because I can’t do someone’s hair from six feet away…I can’t apply color from six feet away.”

Her salon is a micro-salon with only three chairs for clients. She thinks it will be easy to disinfect her salon between customers but she is worried about the additional costs re-opening will take.

“Now that we have to buy all of this extra stuff, extra capes, extra everything, that’s going to put us even more in debt,” Whitlock said.

Jessica and Brian Moore own the Owl’s Nest. They also expect to make changes in order to open back up.

“We figure that they’ll require masks for employees, wider aisles for traffic back and forth as well as mandatory sanitation guidelines,” said Brian Moore.

They are expecting an influx of customers but expect that they will have to limit customers.

“We can do it and still be safe and I know that our company is doing the necessary precautions to be sure everyone is safe,” Jessica said.

Gov. Lee says more specific details on which businesses can open up and when will be released later this week.

