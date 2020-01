NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A lucky Powerball player in Smithville in DeKalb County won $50,000 Saturday night by matching four of the five white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball. According to a press release, the winning ticket was purchased at Kwik ‘N Ezy Exxon, 201 E. Broad St. in Smithville.

The release said that no information about the winner is available until the prize is claimed.

