2 Knoxville lottery players win $1 million and $100,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Knoxville lottery players have $1 million and $100,000 headed to their bank accounts after winning in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The $1 million winner matched five out of five white balls, which is the 321st ticket worth $1 million or more sold since the Lottery started in January of 2004. This ticket was sold at the Food City on Loves Creek Road in Knoxville.

The $100,000 winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball, and since he chose to buy into the Power Play feature he doubled the initial $50,000 price to $100,000. This ticket was sold at the Weigel’s on Northshore Drive in Knoxville.

    No other information is available until the winners claim their prizes. The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $186 million, and the next drawing is Wednesday, July 28.

