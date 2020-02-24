Sullivan County food truck holds fundraiser to contribute to reward fund for Boswell case

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The search continues for missing Sullivan County toddler, Evelyn Boswell.

The 15-month-old was reportedly last seen around December 26.

An Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday, and since then, officials have been working around the clock to find out what exactly happened to her.

Another prayer vigil took place in the Tri-Cities, at Glenn Bruce Park in Kingsport Sunday night.

As authorities continue the search, community members have been working to contribute to the investigation.

“My wife brought it up. We honestly have seven kids, so we have children. We have children that are 25 all the way down to 8. We have children that are married and children that still live at home,” David Jessee said. For us, we would go to ends of the earth to help one of them out. With this child, when [Sheriff] Cassidy dedicated his own personal money to the reward fund, we thought we might as well help get on that boat.

“The Krazy Gringo” food truck is usually closed for business on Sundays. However, on this Sunday, owner David Jessee and his family were serving their well-known tacos, right across the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

“Everybody at the sheriff’s department loves tacos. We thought what better place to do it than at the sheriff’s department,” Jessee said. It’s a crowd, it’s hot, it’s hectic, but I know what’s behind the story. What’s going on. I know what this is for so I’m happy.”

Fifty percent of the proceeds will go towards the reward money for Evelyn’s safe return.

“She’s one of ours. I mean she really is,” Robin Chapman Bortz said.

Sullivan County resident, Robin Chapman Bortz is a parent herself, who says it is hard to fathom having one of her kids go missing.

Bortz said, “Just wanted to help out as best we could. I wish I could do more. “I just hope they find her safe and well and we’re all praying for her.”

Since the Amber Alert was activated, it has left an eerie feeling among the people of Sullivan County, and northeast Tennessee.

“My heart kind of breaks for them because I have children that are young and small, and to know that this is a child that’s a toddler, that can’t really voice their opinion, that can’t do anything for themselves, they’re a victim,” Jessee said.

The fundraiser was supposed to held until 7 p.m. but the food truck successfully sold out around 4:30 p.m. They sold about 35 pounds of meat.