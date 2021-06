ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Fireworks are among many of the COVID-19 related shortages, but it’s not just disappointing for people looking to have their own 4th of July celebrations. It may cause funding issues for Volunteer Fire Departments.

Chris Issaacs is the Fire Chief over at Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Departments, he said the firework fundraisers account for about a third of their yearly budget. He said they saw this problem coming months ago but still struggled to find fireworks. "We've known about it since, really since last fireworks season. Last year's sales were off the charts across the country. So the suppliers sold out. And then with Covid and the shipping issues from where all the things are shipped across seas, it delayed everything, so they couldn't restock over the year."