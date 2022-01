KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi CEO Ashley Coffield said Thursday morning they plan to rebuild the Knoxville clinic after a Dec. 31 fire destroyed the East Knoxville health center. The cause has not yet been determined by fire officials.

"We were just six weeks shy of a $2.2 million construction project that doubled the size of the building and provided larger and more welcoming space for our staff. And patients," Coffield said. "The fire on December 31, erased the hard work of many, many people, including our staff, our board of directors, our donors, our contractor and architect and engineer, our lawyer. The list goes on we are heartbreak broken at the loss of our beautiful new building. But I'm here to tell you that we are committed to Knoxville and East Tennessee and we are determined to rebuild. Knoxville wants Planned Parenthood. Our patients need us to be here and we are going to be here."